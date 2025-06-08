What could Sunderland’s fellow Premier League new boys Leeds United and Burnley need to do during the summer transfer window?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley will hope to boost their chances of meeting the challenges that lie in wait in the Premier League by enjoying a positive summer transfer window.

It was Leeds that topped the Championship table when the curtain came down on the season as they pipped Burnley to the title on the final day of the campaign. Both sides watched on as Sunderland secured their own place in the top flight with a dramatic play-off final win against Sheffield United just weeks later and all three clubs are now fully preparing to return to the Premier League next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have already completed their first summer signing after Enzo Le Fee completed a permanent move to Wearside after enjoying a successful loan spell and there is expected to be one big departure confirmed as Jobe Bellingham edges closer to a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. Academy product Tommy Watson has also formally completed his move to Brighton and Hove Albion after a reported £10m deal was agreed earlier this year.

But what of Burnley and Leeds? What business do both clubs need to conduct to prepare for their Premier League return and what are their managers saying about what is required during the summer transfer window?

What has Scott Parker said about the summer transfer window?

SIGNING: Of a former Leeds United attacker for Burnley and boss Scott Parker. | Getty Images

Speaking to the Burnley Express, the Clarets boss said: "Yeah, it’s a big summer. A lot of work will be going on. There's little bits going on now. We'll plan accordingly and work out the best route to go now, which is a big challenge for us next year. But we're excited. Like I said to you, we're excited and enthusiastic about next year and what it brings and we're going to face the challenges, what we face, like we have this year really. So, we're looking forward to it.”

What do Burnley need to do in the summer transfer window?

Josh Brownhill helped Burnley seal promotion to the Premier League. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Burnley’s impressive defensive performances last season would suggest the Clarets do not need to strengthen in their backline. However, there could be one addition required at the back if Newcastle opt to ramp up their interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. Elsewhere, a striker is surely on the agenda and Scott Parker could also look to add to his midfield ranks with captain Josh Brownhill still yet to put pen to paper on a new contract at Turf Moor and two full-backs are also said to be on Parker’s wanted list. The Clarets have already confirmed the permanent signings of Bashir Humphrey, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming and Nathan Redmond and Jonjo Shelvey have been released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Daniel Farke said about the summer transfer window?

Getty Images

Speaking to TransferMarkt, the Whites boss said: "The domestic market is overpriced, that's true. That means we have to be creative and think outside the box. The EFL's foreign player rule requires a clever balance between domestic and international players. In doing so, we have to specifically prioritise which markets are attractive to us.

"The German market remains interesting, particularly due to the high quality of training and the tactical skills of the players. However, the Brexit-related regulations are making recruiting from Europe more difficult. Our strategy therefore has to be flexible. We are increasingly looking at markets outside Europe where talented players are available at more moderate costs. At the same time, it is important to involve our own young talent more closely in order to operate independently of transfer restrictions in the long term."

What do Leeds United need to do in the summer transfer window?

Getty Images

With Daniel Farke now set to stay in situ at Elland Road after some suggestions he could be replaced, the Whites boss is fully focused on the summer transfer window and adding to the squad that topped the Championship table. Junior Firpo and Sam Byram are both out of contract and that means at least one left-back could be targeted and Farke will hope to strengthen his options at the heart of the defence and in wide positions. A goalkeeper could also be on a list of targets if Illan Meslier’s time with the Whites is brought to an end. Leeds are yet to kick off their summer transfer business but midfielder Joshua Guilavogui has been released.