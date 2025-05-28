66 unbelievable photos of Sunderland fans and players celebrating Tommy Watson's goal at Wembley - gallery

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 28th May 2025, 18:00 BST

The scenes after Tommy Watson’s late winner for Sunderland against Sheffield United at Wembley will live long in the memory

Thousands of Sunderland fans turned Wembley Way into a sea of red and white ahead of the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United, creating a carnival atmosphere in the capital. Hours before kick-off, supporters packed the famous strip leading to the national stadium, chanting, singing, and waving flags in scenes that blended passion, pride, and hope!

The build-up was filled with colour and noise, from flares to banners and choruses of “Wise Men Say” echoing across the concrete concourse. Impeccably behaved and full of spirit, the Sunderland faithful once again showcased why they are regarded as one of the most loyal and vibrant fanbases in English football.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans and players celebrating Tommy Watson’s last-gasp winner at Wembley:

Sunderland fans and players went mental when Tommy Watson scored against Sheffield United in the last minute at Wembley. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans and players went mental when Tommy Watson scored against Sheffield United in the last minute at Wembley. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans and players went mental when Tommy Watson scored against Sheffield United in the last minute at Wembley. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans and players went mental when Tommy Watson scored against Sheffield United in the last minute at Wembley. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans and players went mental when Tommy Watson scored against Sheffield United in the last minute at Wembley. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans and players went mental when Tommy Watson scored against Sheffield United in the last minute at Wembley. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans and players went mental when Tommy Watson scored against Sheffield United in the last minute at Wembley. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans and players went mental when Tommy Watson scored against Sheffield United in the last minute at Wembley. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans and players went mental when Tommy Watson scored against Sheffield United in the last minute at Wembley. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans and players went mental when Tommy Watson scored against Sheffield United in the last minute at Wembley. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans and players went mental when Tommy Watson scored against Sheffield United in the last minute at Wembley. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans and players went mental when Tommy Watson scored against Sheffield United in the last minute at Wembley. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 17
Next Page
Related topics:WembleySunderlandSupportersChampionshipSheffield United
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice