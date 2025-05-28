Thousands of Sunderland fans turned Wembley Way into a sea of red and white ahead of the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United, creating a carnival atmosphere in the capital. Hours before kick-off, supporters packed the famous strip leading to the national stadium, chanting, singing, and waving flags in scenes that blended passion, pride, and hope!

The build-up was filled with colour and noise, from flares to banners and choruses of “Wise Men Say” echoing across the concrete concourse. Impeccably behaved and full of spirit, the Sunderland faithful once again showcased why they are regarded as one of the most loyal and vibrant fanbases in English football.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans and players celebrating Tommy Watson’s last-gasp winner at Wembley:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans and players went mental when Tommy Watson scored against Sheffield United in the last minute at Wembley. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans and players went mental when Tommy Watson scored against Sheffield United in the last minute at Wembley. Photo by Chris Fryatt. Photo Sales

