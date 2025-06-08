Sunderland sealed promotion back to the Premier League last month

Former Premier League boss Tony Pulis has hailed Regis Le Bris for the job that he has done at Sunderland this season, but believes the Black Cats will struggle to avoid relegation from the top flight next term.

Le Bris guided his side to a long-awaited promotion at the first time of asking during his debut campaign in England, seeing off Sheffield United in last month’s Championship play-off final at Wembley.

And while Pulis has been quick to praise the Frenchman for his stellar work on Wearside, he is also of the belief that Sunderland could be in for something of a reality check over the coming months.

What has Tony Pulis said about Regis Le Bris and Sunderland?

Speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest football odds, Pulis said: “What a wonderful job Regis Le Bris did this year to get Sunderland promoted. It'll be interesting to see how they adapt.

“They are one of the most supported clubs in the country. They're absolutely massive. So, they'll be looking hopefully to build on that and to stay in the league. It'll be interesting to see if they've got the finances to invest because they really need big investment to take them forward, to give them a chance to stay up.

“On the play-off final, you have to feel for Sheffield United for not getting automatic promotion with their points tally, they needed that second goal. In a one-off game one moment of brilliance or madness can cost you.”

He continued: “Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich went down last season, prior to that we have seen some so called smaller clubs go up and retain their Premier League status. Look at Bournemouth, Brighton, Brentford and Fulham who have all been smart enough and clever enough to stay up, Nottingham Forest have done the same.

“There are reasons for that and Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland, if they are smart enough and spend a bit of money, they can do the same. When we took Stoke up, I’d say that Manchester United were better than they are now, Spurs were better than they are now and a few other clubs are in that same bracket.

“I think the league was much stronger when looking at bigger clubs than what they are now. So you see stuff about what these clubs have got to do to stay up, but the pathway is there.

“Some teams try to play how they think is the right way, but it’s the best league in the world and you need to go in and adapt. You’re always going to face a struggle, but if you are clever then you can succeed.”

Asked about which of the newly-promoted clubs have the best chance of beating the drop next season, Pulis added: “I’d say that Leeds have the best chance of staying up, then Burnley and then Sunderland.

“When we went up with Stoke, we were written off after one game. We were told that we were going to go straight back down, but we were smart about it. The manager, director of football, the chairman, they have to work out a system and they can get the reward of staying in that league and getting the enormous financial benefits.”