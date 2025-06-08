Jobe Bellingham is now close to completing a move to Borussia Dortmund from Sunderland

Sunderland have agreed the potential club-record sale of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund.

The Echo understands that the two clubs have this afternoon reached agreement on a transfer fee that will see the midfielder join the Bundesliga club. It’s understood that the initial fee is in the region of €33 million, with around €5 million in potential add-ons. If they are triggered in the future as expected, then the deal will surpass the £30 million the club received for the sale of Jordan Pickford to Everton.

It’s understood that Sunderland have also agreed a sell-on clause of around 15% should Bellingham move on in future. Birmingham City will benefit from this current deal due to a similar clause in the deal that brought the midfielder to Wearside two years ago.

It now looks increasingly likely that the deal will go through before the current mini transfer window closes on Tuesday, allowing Bellingham to represent his new club at the Club World Cup. Bellingham is currently in Slovakia with the England U21 squad ahead of the European Championships, but boss Lee Carsley admitted on Friday that the midfielder’s departure was a possibility.

“Jobe’s an important part of the squad,” Carsley said.

“The FIFA window closes on the 10th of June so we just have to make sure that we're flexible, similar to what we've done with all of the players.”

While Bellingham’s departure is a blow for Sunderland ahead of their return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence, the fee represents a major injection of funds into the club. It’s also a significant increase on the opening bid from the Bundesliga club, which is believed to have been around €20 million with add-ons.

The deal is now expected to proceed quickly as Bellingham and Borussia Dortmund have already agreed the outline of a long-term contract. Bellingham indicated on Monday that he was keen to make the move to Signal Iduna Park having spent some time in the aftermath of Sunderland’s Wembley win weighing up his options amid interest from numerous clubs, including Eintracht Frankfurt. In the end he has opted to follow in the footsteps of his brother Jude and move to a club with a formidable reputation for developing players at an elite level.