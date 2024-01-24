Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lyon youngster Skelly Alvero is the latest player to be linked with Sunderland during the January transfer window, according to reports in France.

French publication L’Equipe have stated that Sunderland made enquires about the 21-year-old with transfer chief Kristjaan Speakman thought to be eyeing midfield reinforcements as well as a goal-scoring striker during the winter window.

Their report also adds Alvero is expected to leave Lyon before the end of this transfer window and recently saw a loan move to Molenbeek break down at the last hurdle. Sunderland will face competition for the player though with Werder Bremen also said to be keen.