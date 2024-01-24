Transfer rumours: Sunderland linked with £3.4m-rated midfielder by leading French publication
The latest transfer rumour sees Sunderland linked with Skelly Alvero during the winter window.
Lyon youngster Skelly Alvero is the latest player to be linked with Sunderland during the January transfer window, according to reports in France.
French publication L’Equipe have stated that Sunderland made enquires about the 21-year-old with transfer chief Kristjaan Speakman thought to be eyeing midfield reinforcements as well as a goal-scoring striker during the winter window.
Their report also adds Alvero is expected to leave Lyon before the end of this transfer window and recently saw a loan move to Molenbeek break down at the last hurdle. Sunderland will face competition for the player though with Werder Bremen also said to be keen.
The German side wants to sign the player on loan with an option to purchase option at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Alvero joined Lyon last year Sochaux for a fee of €4million (£3.4million) but has only started six games in Ligue 1 this season. The central midfielder stands tall at around six-foot-seven inches and is under contract at Lyon until 2028.