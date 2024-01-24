Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Rigg and Tom Watson played the full game in the FA Youth Cup against Gillingham on Tuesday evening as Sunderland reached the fifth round.

Rigg, 16, has 10 first-team appearances to his name already whilst 17-year-old Watson made his Sunderland debut off the bench against Huddersfield Town last year with both starting against Gillingham away from home in the FA Youth Cup.

After defeating local rivals Middlesbrough 5-2 in the third round at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland dispensed Gillingham by a three-goal margin on Tuesday evening. Kailem Beattie’s early strike broke the deadlock before Trey Ogunsuyi added a second with a close-range tap-in halfway through the second half. Josh Robertson then wrapped up the win in the closing stages.

The Black Cats will now face Swindon Town in the FA Youth Cup fifth round at home.

Sunderland XI: Young, Sekete (Jones 76’), Lavery, Bell (c), Beattie, J.Jones (Whittaker 85’), Rigg, Robertson, Creamer, Watson, Ogunsuyi.