A number of Sunderland players continue to be the subject of reported interest.

Sunderland fell to their first Championship defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon after being sucker-punched by a stoppage time winner from Plymouth Argyle on the south coast. The Black Cats had led in the first half, but were pegged back by the hosts, who ultimately capitalised on a shaky defensive display late on to seal all three points.

That result means that Regis Le Bris’ perfect record in the league has come to an end, but the Frenchman will be hoping that his promising young side endured little more than a blip at the weekend. And as attention turns towards a clash with Middlesbrough in the coming days, a couple of Sunderland’s emerging starlets are the subject of speculation regarding their futures on Wearside.

We’ve rounded up a couple of the stories you might have missed over the past day or two below...

Palmer discusses Rigg

Last week, reports emerged suggesting that Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg is a target for a host of continental heavyweights, including Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. The teenage sensation has been a regular fixture in Le Bris’ starting XI this season, and continues to impress in the centre of the park.

And now, in response to those rumours, former England international Carlton Palmer has told Football League World that he believes elite interest in the academy graduate is a good thing for the Black Cats - and that if the right offer is tabled, they would be open to a sale.

He said: “This is great for Sunderland. You want to have young players come into the side. You look at Jack Clarke, he came into the side, he was exceptional, and he’s got a move to Ipswich in the Premier League. This is the model that Sunderland adopt, which is giving young players an opportunity, developing them, and selling them on.

“If somebody comes in with a big offer, they will let the player go, so we’ll have to see what happens. As a young kid, at 17, he's played in the first-team, which is an outstanding achievement in itself, but if a big club comes knocking, then he’ll move on. If Sunderland are promoted, it gives them more chance of keeping Rigg, but even if they were in the Premier League and if the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, you’re talking about two big powerhouses, come in for him, then of course he’s going to consider leaving.”

Mayenda not for sale

Elsewhere, Football Insider have been addressing Leeds United’s apparent hunt for a striker, and how it could implicate Sunderland teenager Eliezer Mayenda. According to the online outlet, transfer chiefs at Elland Road will back Daniel Farke with funds to sign a new centre forward in the January window, with a possible interest in the young Spaniard touted.

Mayenda has caught the eye in the early stages of the season scoring twice and assisting two more in his first five outings. And off the back of those encouraging displays, it is understood that Sunderland would have no interest in selling the starlet, especially if it meant strengthening a potential promotion rival in the process.