A number of ex-Sunderland players are on the move.

All eyes are fixed firmly on the Stadium of Light as Sunderland enter the final fortnight of their summer transfer window. The Black Cats are still very much in the market for reinforcements at the point of attack, and continue to be linked with a number of prospective targets.

Away from Wearside, however, a couple of the club’s former charges have announced that they are on the move. With reports rolling in at an ever-quickening place, we’ve rounded up a couple of the transfer stories that you might have missed today.

Dack rejoins Gillingham

Gillingham have confirmed the signing of former Sunderland midfielder Bradley Dack.

The 30-year-old began his professional career at Priestfield Stadium and returns to the Gills after spells with the Black Cats and Blackburn Rovers. Dack made 16 Championship appearances for Sunderland last season, scoring one goal.

A free agent following his release by Sunderland earlier in the summer, Dack told Gillingham’s official website: "I can't wait to get going to be honest. It's nice to be back, I feel like my body is in the right place. I just need to get match fit, I want to score goals and affect football matches."

Power announces Saudi exit

Elsewhere, ex-Sunderland midfielder Max Power has announced that he is leaving current club Al Qadsiah. The 31-year-old has been with the Saudi Pro League outfit since June of last year, and was appointed captain as they won promotion to the top flight from the Saudi First Division League in 2023/24.

In a statement on social media, Power said: “I want to wish everyone at Al Qadsiah the very best. Me and my family have loved our time here in Khobar. We will forever be supporters of the club and I’m proud to have played a part in returning the club to the Roshin League.”

At the time of writing Power, who left the Stadium of Light for Wigan Athletic in 2021, has given no indication as to where his next destination will be.