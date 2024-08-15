Sunderland team captain Dan Neil | Chris Fryatt

Sunderland team captain Dan Neil has been reflecting on his latest role in the Sunerland side

Dan Neil says he is enjoying his deeper role in Sunderland’s midfield in the early stages of this season but feels he still has a lot to learn in the weeks and months ahead.

Neil’s position has been the source of much debate ever since Corry Evans suffered an ACL injury in January 2023, which saw the talented midfield first drop back from his previously more advanced position. New head coach Regis Le Bris has kept him in that role since arriving on Wearside, with the 22-year-old primarily responsible for protecting the back four and starting attacks.

Neil says it’s a debate that has been ongoing behind the scenes for years before he broke through into the first-team set up, but added that there are a lot of benefits to his current role.

“It’s always been a question, even going back to my days in the academy,” he said.

“Am I a six? Am I an eight? Back then, it was also, ‘Am I a ten?’ I think we can safely say I’m not a ten anymore! I enjoy both roles. When you’re playing as a six, you get a lot of the ball but you’re not as close to the goal to get goal involvements. If you play further up the pitch, you’re going to get more goal involvements, but you’re not going to see as much of the ball.

“I think one of my attributes is organising and being that voice on the pitch, and you can do that easier by being deeper. Some of the best midfielders in the world are sixes. I’m enjoying the role. I’ve still got a lot to learn because it’s a different type of number six that we’re playing with now. Last year, we played with two pivots in there and now we’re playing with one. I just need to keep working on it, but I’m enjoying the role.”

Neil was rested for Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Preston North End in the Carabao Cup but will returning to the starting XI this Sunday having been named team captain ahead of the new campaign.