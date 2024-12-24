Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at the latest speculation involving Sunderland’s Championship rivals.

With Christmas upon us, the January transfer window is just around the corner for Sunderland and their Championship rivals.

But while most of the attention will be focused on players who might be moving clubs over the coming weeks, the Championship managerial merry-go-round looks set to be in full swing too. With that in mind, here are a couple of the stories you might have missed from the second tier over the past day or two...

Millwall set to appoint Neil

Former Sunderland boss Alex Neil is expected to be unveiled as the new manager of Championship side Millwall, according to reports. The Lions have been under the interim charge of David Livermore since Neil Harris left the club for a second time earlier this month, and have been linked with the ex-Black Cats chief repeatedly during that spell.

And now, following a series of interviews, renowned journalist Alan Nixon claims that Millwall have settled on Neil as their next permanent appointment. It is understood that the Scot is a good fit for both the Lions’ budget, and their wish to bring in somebody with a “no-nonsense" style. The likes of Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield, as well as free agents Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher, were also said to be in the running for the job, but the trio now look set to miss out.

Corberan expected to leave West Brom

Elsewhere in the Championship, Sunderland’s rivals West Brom may be about to embark on a managerial search of their own, with current boss Carlos Corberan reportedly edging ever closer to a move to Spanish giants Valencia.

It is understood that the 41-year-old has been the subject of an approach from the La Liga side, who sacked previous manager Ruben Baraja on Monday after picking up just two wins from 17 league outings so far this term. To that end, it is suggested that talks between Valencia and West Brom are still ongoing, with no deal finalised just yet.

According to BBC Sport, Corberan has a release clause somewhere in the region of £3-4 million - a figure that Valencia would have no qualms about matching. The Spaniard grew up in the village of Cheste, just over 20 miles from Valencia's home ground, and it is stated that his parents still live in the surrounding area.