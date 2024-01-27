Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland face Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon with head coach Michael Beale in dire need of not only a good result but a convincing performance too.

Beale has angered Sunderland supporters with his recent comments after the loss to Hull City last weekend which saw his record slump to just two wins in seven games.

Although Sunderland undoubtedly should be performing better under Beale, the head coach has not been helped in the transfer market with Kristjaan Speakman yet to make a signing.

Here, though, we take a look at the key headlines surrounding Sunderland's transfer business that you may have missed:

Alex Pritchard contract latest

Alex Pritchard's long-term future at Sunderland remains in doubt despite the club's offer to extend his current contract.

The Echo understands that Pritchard has been offered an extra year by Sunderland, but would like a longer deal to give him greater security moving into the next stage of his career. It's also understood that Sunderland at this stage have not been able to match the financial terms of some of the offers that have been made to the attacking midfielder.

Sunderland do not want to let Pritchard go in this window due to his current importance, and the player is not keen to leave. Nevertheless, a resolution to his contract status appears to be unlikely at least at this stage.

Yan M'Villa to Sunderland not close

Beale distanced himself from the rumours that Sunderland were keen to bring Yan M'Vila back to the club, adding that it wasn't a scenario that had been discussed post Hull-City.

It is understood that a deal between free agent M'Vila and Sunderland is not close and that the two parties are not engaged in dialogue at this time, though that could be subject to change.

Jewison Bennette to leave on loan

According to multiple reports, Sunderland have agreed a deal for Costa Rica winger Jewison Bennette to move to Aris Thessaloniki in Greece on loan.