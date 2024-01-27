Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have told supporters that they will be using a new kit partner from next season, and that they can expect an improvement both in availability and service as a result.

The Black Cats have worn Nike kits and training gear since 2020, with the arrangement serviced by a local partner. The club announced a long-term extension to that agreement last season but there has been widespread frustration amongst fans with the availability of kit over the course of the campaign.

At the recent meeting between the club and the supporter collective David Bruce, who was appointed to the club's off-field operation after leaving the MLS last year, said that changes would be announced in April and added that they were based extensive feedback from fans.

The minutes from the meeting read: "DB revealed that the Club will have a new technical partner and an updated retail operation from the 2024-25 season. Although the Club can’t confirm suppliers at this stage, they clarified it is not Sports Direct and stated that an April announcement is pencilled in.

"When identifying these solutions, DB explained the focus was on aligning with partners who prioritise Sunderland, offer best-in-class, bespoke services and have fans at the heart of their offering.

"This includes custom products and ranges, availability, and superior service levels. An elevated offer will also be provided for women through a broader range of products, and juniors, who will have a direct takedown of adult ranges. Three times as many units have been ordered compared to the current season (2023-24). DB added that these changes are a result of previous formal and informal engagement meetings with fans and listening across social media, concluding that fans should expect to see extensive improvements in this area very soon.

"DB agreed merchandise must be more widely available, adding that the new retail operation partner is world leading and work is being done to identify suitable outlets."

Sunderland chairman and majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus attended the meeting, which included discussion of the controversy that surrounded Newcastle United's visit to the Stadium of Light early in the year.