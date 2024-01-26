Sunderland continue their fight for a place in the Championship play-offs but competition is fierce and the final push in the second half of the season is going to deliver some blockbuster viewing.

The Black Cats are currently tenth in the league table, three points off the top six, but there is a long list of clubs trying to elbow them out of the picture. As we approach the final days of the January transfer window, Championship sides are scrambling to get last-minute deals over the line to aid their 2023/24 season missions. Here's a look at some of the latest transfer updates.

Sunderland sporting director confirms transfer interest

Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has stressed that the club are not under pressure to sell any of their players this window. Although, he did confirm the club's interest in Manchester United's Amad Diallo following his loan spell with them last season. However, the reality is that it's unlikely the winger will make a switch this window.

"The situation with Amad is really clear. We’ve got a really positive relationship with the boy and his people, we’ve got a really positive relationship with Manchester United and I think everyone was really delighted on all sides with what happened last season," Speakman said. "Do we think he’s a player that could come and improve our team? Yes. Have we inquired about him? Yes. Have we kept in contact? Of course we have.

"If we hadn’t kept in contact about him, my head might be on a stake at the beach. That’s where it’s at. If that picture changes in any shape or form, then we’ll be on it and we’ll understand where it sits. That doesn’t mean that even if he became available we would get him though, because as I’ve said on numerous occasions, I think he’s a tier one player so he’s probably going to be play in one of the top leagues somewhere."

Player shuts down Sunderland loan link

Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for Luton Town's John McAtee, who is currently on loan with League One side Barnsley. Cardiff City and Ipswich Town are also in the picture to sign the attacker but McAtee himself has shot down talks of him switching clubs halfway through this season.

In an update from the Yorkshire Post, the Luton ace has confirmed he will be staying with Barnsley as they push for promotion to the Championship.