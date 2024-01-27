Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland captain and favourite Danny Collins features on a list of contenders to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The German announced on Saturday that he was to step down from the role at the end of the season, saying he is "running out of energy". Klopp was appointed in October 2015 and his contract was due to run until 2026.

Klopp won the Champions League in 2019 before leading Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years during the 2019-20 campaign and has also won the League Cup, FA Cup and Club World Cup during his time as manager.

As soon as the news broke, talk turned towards Klopp's potential successor at Anfield, with the bookies quick to offer odds. Somewhat bizarrely, however, Sky Bet had former Sunderland favourite and captain Danny Collins as a 100/1 long-shot to take over at Liverpool despite having never managed before.

An immensely popular figure throughout his time on Wearside, Collins was twice named player of the year during his Sunderland career. He was a consistent and dependable presence in the XI right through to his surprise and controversial exit on deadline day in 2009.

Collins now - alongside Frankie Francis - presents Sunderland's in-house broadcasting service, also acting as a co-commentator and a pundit before and after games. Collins, now 34, made 163 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats between 2004 and 2009.