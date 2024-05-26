Transfer news: Sunderland starlet wanted by EFL club ahead of Premier League 2 play-off final
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2 play-off final in London on Sunday afternoon - with a transfer claim made ahead of the game.
Graeme Murty’s side won 10 games and finished seventh in the league season before progressing through to the play-off final with some gutsy performances against the likes of West Ham and Reading.
The Black Cats’ under-21s will now face Spurs, the team who finished in first place during the regular league season, at the Tottenham Stadium in London on Sunday afternoon.
Ahead of the game, Alan Nixon has claimed that Sunderland left-back Oliver Bainbridge is wanted by Bradford City. The full-back has been ever-present for the under-21s this campaign. Bradford plays in League Two, the fourth tier of the EFL system and are managed by Graham Alexander.
Nixon also adds that Halifax are keen to take midfielder Caden Kelly on loan during the summer as well. However, in an interview last week manager Chris Millington stated the player wasn’t on the club’s radar.
“Nothing in that at all, no. We didn’t take any loans last year,” Halifax’s manager said when asked about Kelly. “I know some people see that as a negative but the truth is, that’s meant that the likes of Kane Thomson-Sommers, Flo Hoti, Adan George, Andrew Oluwabori, Adam Senior, Jack Evans have all got minutes.
"All these young players looking to establish themselves at the level now come into their second season with Halifax Town in a really strong position. The loan market is an option for us, if it makes us a lot stronger or if it covers off any crises with injuries or severe poor performance, that's when we look into the loan market. But our priority is to find players who are invested in doing their very best longer term for Halifax Town."
Sunderland’s recent retained list revealed that Kelly was set to remain at the Academy of Light next season after the club triggered an option in the player’s deal
The former Manchester City man has played a key role in a successful campaign for Sunderland’s under-21s, who finished in the Premier League 2 play-off positions before beating West Ham and Reading to advance to the final against Tottenham Hotspur.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.