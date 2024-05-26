Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland youngster has been linked with a move to the EFL on loan

Sunderland play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2 play-off final in London on Sunday afternoon - with a transfer claim made ahead of the game.

Graeme Murty’s side won 10 games and finished seventh in the league season before progressing through to the play-off final with some gutsy performances against the likes of West Ham and Reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats’ under-21s will now face Spurs, the team who finished in first place during the regular league season, at the Tottenham Stadium in London on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, Alan Nixon has claimed that Sunderland left-back Oliver Bainbridge is wanted by Bradford City. The full-back has been ever-present for the under-21s this campaign. Bradford plays in League Two, the fourth tier of the EFL system and are managed by Graham Alexander.

Nixon also adds that Halifax are keen to take midfielder Caden Kelly on loan during the summer as well. However, in an interview last week manager Chris Millington stated the player wasn’t on the club’s radar.

“Nothing in that at all, no. We didn’t take any loans last year,” Halifax’s manager said when asked about Kelly. “I know some people see that as a negative but the truth is, that’s meant that the likes of Kane Thomson-Sommers, Flo Hoti, Adan George, Andrew Oluwabori, Adam Senior, Jack Evans have all got minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All these young players looking to establish themselves at the level now come into their second season with Halifax Town in a really strong position. The loan market is an option for us, if it makes us a lot stronger or if it covers off any crises with injuries or severe poor performance, that's when we look into the loan market. But our priority is to find players who are invested in doing their very best longer term for Halifax Town."

Sunderland’s recent retained list revealed that Kelly was set to remain at the Academy of Light next season after the club triggered an option in the player’s deal