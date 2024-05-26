Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland play Tottenham in the Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham this weekend

Sunderland boss Graeme Murty has encouraged fans to come and watch the club’s under-21s going forward.

The former Rangers man will lead Sunderland’s under-21s into the Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham Hotspur in London this weekend to crown the best youth side in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Young Black Cats have enjoyed a decent season, winning 10 games and finishing seventh in the league before progressing through to the play-off final with some gutsy performances against the likes of West Ham and Reading.

“I hope that the under-21s programme allows more people to come and see them, to expose them to more of that demand and more of that emotional drive,” Murty said ahead of the game. Because sometimes it's hard for players to accept and it's hard for players to overcome.

“But the more they can be exposed to it, the more they can see that it's there to use as an energising tool, the better that's going to be for them moving forward so that when we present them to the first team in front of 40,000 in a game that's really important, they're someone who can then go and embrace that challenge and go and reflect how good a player they are because we do have good players.

“The players have worked extremely hard to improve throughout the year and I think it's a worthy stage for them to go and experience but also to shine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murty added: “Come along and watch. Come along and see them grow. Come along and see them throughout the year. Hopefully, you'll experience a year where you'll have seen growth, you'll have seen good games, you'll have seen our young players represent the club in a proper manner, in a manner which is befitting of a club of this stature.