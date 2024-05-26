Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunderland-related transfer and contract headlines that you may have missed from around the web

The Championship season has now ended with Sunderland slipping to a disappointing 16th under Mike Dodds, who assumed interim control after Michael Beale’s sacking earlier this year.

As well as searching for a new head coach, Sunderland will be active in the transfer market this summer with some key in-house contract calls expected to be made too.

Here, we take you through some of the main Sunderland-related headlines that you may have missed:

Young Sunderland trio set for contract offers

Sunderland players Matty Young and Harrison Jones are set to be offered new deals by the club, The Echo has learned.

Sunderland are preparing a new contract offer for Young with the goalkeeper’s involvement in the club’s pre-season expected before a decision is made on where to send the highly-rated starlet. Young is expected to attract further loan interest as the summer progresses.

Jones is also set to be offered a new contract by Sunderland after a string of impressive performances for Graeme Murty’s under-21s side. The Young Black Cats have just advanced to the final of the Premier League 2 play-off final with Jones a regular in the side.

The 19-year-old’s contract with Sunderland was due to expire this summer. However, Sunderland had the option to trigger a year’s extension, which was announced during the club’s recent retained list. Decision-makers at the Academy of Light now have plans to move to secure the future of the promising midfielder with fresh terms after Jones rejected the club’s initial attempts last year. Discussions with both Young and Jones are pencilled in during the summer break, with the deals expected to be agreed upon.

The Black Cats are also lining up a third deal likely to come in the form of an early scholarship for goalkeeper Joe Cowan. The Echo has been told that the youngster could be handed his two-year scholarship deal early with the Black Cats impressed by his progress at the Academy of Light.

EFL loans likely for ex-Sunderland players

Two former Sunderland players are expected to head out on loan during the summer transfer window.

The Echo has learned that Liverpool are exploring the possibility of loaning James McConnell out to a Championship team during the 2024-25 season as The Reds look to push the player into the next phase of his development.

It isn’t whether Sunderland would be interested in McConnell’s return to Wearside, though transfer chiefs have tracked the youngster since his departure from the Academy of Light.

Former Sunderland man Joe Hugill is also likely to head out on loan again this summer after his return to Manchester United following last season’s move to Burton Albion in League One

The young striker signed a new deal with The Reds before heading out on loan, which will keep him at the club until 2026, with the option of an extra year. Hugill scored one goal and chipped in with three assists in 18 matches for the League One club.