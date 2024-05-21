Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are considering handing out an early scholarship deal to one highly-rated youth prospect

Sunderland are weighing up offering an early two-year scholarship deal to young goalkeeper Joe Cowan, The Echo has learned.

Scholarship deals are agreed upon between football clubs and young players who are unable by law to sign professional terms until the age of 17. Chris Rigg, 16, for instance, will remain on a scholarship contract until his birthday in June, after which he can sign pro terms.

Cowan was eligible for Sunderland’s under-15 side last season but will likely move beyond his age group once again next campaign. The shot-stopper played twice for the Black Cats’ under-18s during 2023-24 and was named on the bench six times in the Premier League 2.

Ben Metcalf, 17, will become Sunderland's under-18s main goalkeeper next season with the shot-stopper confirmed as retained when the club published their list last week, though at present, he only keeper for that age group if you exclude Matty Young, also 17, who will likely head to the EFL on loan.

Under-18s goalkeeper Monty Conway was released by Sunderland some time ago but there is now talk that Cowan could be handed his two-year scholarship deal early with the Black Cats impressed by the youngster’s progress at the Academy of Light.

Cowan featured in games for the under-18s against Middlesbrough and Stoke City last March, keeping a clean sheet against The Teessiders but conceding four against The Potters while playing ahead of his age group.

