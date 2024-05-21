Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips delivers verdict on what club needs to address in the transfer window
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips says the club need to add some experience to their squad if they are to be successful in the Championship next season.
The Black Cats have predominantly signed younger players during recent transfer windows, including many from overseas who have previously never played in England’s second tier. The average age of Sunderland’s squad has decreased further, with captain Corry Evans set to leave this summer following the end of his contract.
When discussing Sunderland’s 2023/24 season, with the Black Cats finishing 16th in the table, Phillips told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast: “From the outside looking in, I’m as frustrated as any Sunderland fan, especially after this season. They finished very disappointingly.
“Where they go from now, what they do, who they appoint over the summer, it’s so critical and crucial that they get the right appointment.
“With the model they’ve got in place at the moment, do I agree with it? Probably not. That league is very difficult. If you’re not prepared to bring in experienced players within that squad, especially in the Championship, it can become very, very difficult.”
Sunderland are still searching for a new head coach after parting company with Michael Beale in February, when Mike Dodds was named interim head coach until the end of the season. The Black Cats won just two of 13 matches after Dodds took charge at the end of the campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.