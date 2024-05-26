The 28 ex-Sunderland free agents as Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Liverpool confirm retained lists

By James Copley
Published 26th May 2024, 10:00 BST

There are a host of former Sunderland players on the free agent list...

The vast majority of teams in the English Football League are now looking ahead to summer with the regular season over at Championship, League One and League Two level. Only those in the play-offs still have short-term goals to focus on but for many, work is now well underway on planning for the 2024/25 campaign.

Sunderland confirmed Corry Evans would be one of several players to leave this summer, with Bradley Dack and Jack Diamond also leaving the Stadium of Light. A number of fellow EFL clubs have also published their retained lists and this is the time of year when the list of free agents gets longer and longer. Among those to be released are some former Black Cats stars and the Sunderland Echo has taken a look at them below.

The 21-year-old's stay has not been extended at Accrington Stanley. The goalkeeper arrived at Sunderland in 2021 but made no senior appearances for the Black Cats.

1. Jack McIntyre

Joe Ryder is now a free agent after being released by Sunderland at the end of last season. He is due to depart after the under-21s' Premier League 2 play-off final against Tottenham. The attacker is attracting interest from America.

2. Joe Ryder

Michael Spellman was released by Sunderland at the end of the 2023-24 season and is now a free agent.

3. Michael Spellman

The former Sunderland left-back was released by Wrexham at the end of the 2023-24 season and is now a free agent.

4. Callum McFadzean

