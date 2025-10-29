Transfer news: Sunderland 'keen' on January agreement for Chelsea talent

Sunderland continue to be linked with a move for Chelsea starlet Marc Guiu

Sunderland will be “keen” to re-sign Chelsea striker Marc Guiu in the January transfer window, according to the Black Cats’ former chief scout.

The teenager spent 26 days on loan at the Stadium of Light earlier this season, scoring one goal, but was recalled from his stint in the North East by his parent club after summer signing Liam Delap suffered a hamstring injury.

Upon his return to West London, it took Guiu a short while to play his way back into Enzo Maresca’s first team plans, but the Spaniard started in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Sunderland, and has made another three appearances across all competitions.

But with Delap expected back from injury this week, the possibility of a January return to Sunderland has been raised in recent days. Indeed, when asked about a reunion with Guiu in a press conference last week, Le Bris said: "Too early to say. The problem for him is he's played for Sunderland and Chelsea, so if he has to go on loan it's only for Sunderland, so it might be the only choice but it's up to us to decide. At the minute we have good strikers and we don't need anything at the minute...

“I really liked the relationship with him. You can feel that he's really coachable. He wants to learn, he wants to develop himself and he wants to connect with people. So, I really appreciated this part of his personality. But his fitness level wasn't good at that moment. So, the main part was to give him the opportunity to train with the squad, work in the gym. And we worked for Chelsea because I believe that now he's ready. But it wasn't the case with us. He's a really good footballer, really committed, complete forward, who can run in behind, hold the ball, defend really well and counter-press really strong. A good forward."

What has been said about Sunderland’s potential transfer interest in Marc Guiu?

But despite Le Bris’ relatively non-committal answer, former Sunderland scout Mick Brown has insisted that the Black Cats will be eager to seal a second deal for Guiu in the new year, should the opportunity present itself.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “The thing is with Chelsea, there are so many players on their books. It gives the manager a lot of options, which is fine, but it means a lot of the players don’t get a look in, because he’s got his starting XI pretty much nailed down. Even the substitutes, there are preferred ones, and I don’t think Guiu is one with everybody fit.

“As a young player, you have to be playing games. That’s the most important thing. So if you get the opportunity to go and play somewhere, you have to take it. A move back to Sunderland would make a lot of sense, of course, because he’s already agreed terms when he made that move in the summer. I’m sure they will also been keen to get it done, because there’s a reason they wanted him before.“

