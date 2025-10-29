Loan watch: Sunderland loanee sent off after 35 minutes in 'very poor' cup exit

Sunderland loanee Jenson Seelt was sent off for VfL Wolfsburg on Tuesday night.

Sunderland loanee Jenson Seelt was dismissed after just 36 minutes on his second start for VfL Wolfsburg on Tuesday evening.

The Dutchman joined the German outfit on deadline day, but has had to be patient for first team opportunities on the continent due to a hamstring issue. After a single five-minute cameo back in mid-September, Seelt finally made his full debut in a 1-0 win over Hamburg at the weekend, and followed that outing up with a start in a cup clash with second tier Holstein Kiel on Tuesday.

Wolfsburg would go on to suffer an underwhelming 1-0 defeat against their lower league opponents, and Seelt’s own outing would be cut short before the interval, with the 22-year-old sent off for a second bookable offence.

Speaking after the final whistle, Wolfsburg boss Paul Simonis said: “This was another match where were didn’t show enough energy. We were very poor on the ball in the first half and made plenty of wrong decisions. The opposition made life difficult for us with how dangerous they were on the counter. After the break, the team reacted well and played a better half, despite being a man down. Overall though, we put in a poor performance and deserved to lose.”

How are the rest of Sunderland’s first team loanees faring?

Elsewhere, it was a big weekend for promising Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young, who produced a man of the match display for Salford City in a 2-1 win over Gillingham on Saturday. The young stopper kept out a penalty from former Black Cats midfielder Bradley Dack as he helped his side to all three points.

In the Championship, Alan Browne finds himself in the midst of a promotion hunt with Middlesbrough. The Republic of Ireland midfielder put in a man of the match display against Sheffield Wednesday last week, and featured again in a 1-1 draw with Wrexham on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, Patrick Roberts and Birmingham City suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bristol City, but the winger has already established himself as a key first team presence at St. Andrews, and has eight appearances to his name already.

Further afield, Adil Aouchiche continues to feature for an Aberdeen side who are scrapping for survival at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, while promising striker Trey Ogunsuyi was handed a brief cameo for Falkirk against Dundee. Over in Poland, it was a mixed bag for Milan Aleksic and Nazariy Rusyn, with the former coming off the bench for a little over half an hour during a 2-1 defeat for Cracovia, while the latter played 70 minutes of an important victory for Arka Gdynia.

