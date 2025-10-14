Since arriving on Wearside in 2020, Kristjaan Speakman has become one of the most influential figures in Sunderland’s modern history.

During his time at the Academy of Light, the sporting director has overseen a radical overhaul of the club’s playing squad – focusing on youth, development and long-term value, while helping guide the Black Cats from League One back to the Premier League.

It’s important to note, however, that Sunderland’s recruitment since 2020 has not been the work of one man alone. While Speakman is often viewed as the figurehead, many signings have been influenced by others – from former head of recruitment Stuart Harvey and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to the managers in charge at the time, such as Lee Johnson, Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray. More recently, sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has also had a hand in shaping Sunderland’s transfer business.

Some deals, like Bradley Dack’s short-term move, were manager-driven; others, such as the big-money acquisition of Granit Xhaka, reflect the wider recruitment evolution under Louis-Dreyfus’ ownership. With any recruitment model, there are highs and lows, and Speakman’s tenure has been no exception. So, how do Sunderland’s 70 signings since 2020 stack up? Here, we rate every single one – from the masterstrokes to the misfires.

1 . Ross Stewart The towering striker was identified by Lee Johnson on the recommendation of Brian McDermott and signed under Kristjaan Speakman as Charlie Wyke’s replacement. Stewart proved an outstanding addition, firing Sunderland to Championship promotion before injuries and a big-money move to Southampton. The club made a strong profit. 10/10 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Carl Winchester Winchester was a solid pick-up from Forest Green Rovers and another player well known to Johnson. Nicknamed “Winniesta” by supporters, he played with heart and versatility, filling roles in midfield, right-back and even at centre-half. The sort of dependable pro every promotion-winning squad needs. 7/10 Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Jones Showed flashes of real quality but lacked consistency and ultimately couldn’t help Sunderland over the promotion line during his six-month loan. The logic behind the move made sense, yet it didn’t quite come together on the pitch. 5/10 Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales