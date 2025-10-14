Since arriving on Wearside in 2020, Kristjaan Speakman has become one of the most influential figures in Sunderland’s modern history.
During his time at the Academy of Light, the sporting director has overseen a radical overhaul of the club’s playing squad – focusing on youth, development and long-term value, while helping guide the Black Cats from League One back to the Premier League.
It’s important to note, however, that Sunderland’s recruitment since 2020 has not been the work of one man alone. While Speakman is often viewed as the figurehead, many signings have been influenced by others – from former head of recruitment Stuart Harvey and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to the managers in charge at the time, such as Lee Johnson, Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray. More recently, sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has also had a hand in shaping Sunderland’s transfer business.
Some deals, like Bradley Dack’s short-term move, were manager-driven; others, such as the big-money acquisition of Granit Xhaka, reflect the wider recruitment evolution under Louis-Dreyfus’ ownership. With any recruitment model, there are highs and lows, and Speakman’s tenure has been no exception. So, how do Sunderland’s 70 signings since 2020 stack up? Here, we rate every single one – from the masterstrokes to the misfires.