Sunderland U21s talent Jake Waters is finally back in action after a double ACL injury

Sunderland starlet Jake Waters has reflected on his relief and excitement at finally making a comeback from injury after a 418-day stint on the sidelines.

The 19-year-old has spent over a year on the treatment table after suffering ACL injuries in both legs, but came off the bench for a 25-minute cameo for Graeme Murty’s U21s during a 2-1 defeat against Stoke City at the Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground on Saturday.

And while the result may have been disappointing, Waters was quick to express his delight at such a pivotal milestone in his rehabilitation.

What has Sunderland starlet Jake Waters said about his injury return?

Speaking to the club’s in-house media about his comeback, Waters said: “The last two years have been tough, but it was a really great moment to finally be back out on the pitch. It’s been a very long time since I’ve had a proper run out, and I was just buzzing to get back out, be with my teammates and get to play some football. We’ve got a lot of games coming up, and I just want to keep getting back out there, keep adding more minutes in the tank and just play the game that I love.”

Waters had made one return from an ACL injury of September of last year, but managed just 12 minutes of an U21s clash with Liverpool before sustaining a similar setback on his other leg.

Addressing the pain of that injury, the forward continued: “The Liverpool game last season was heart-breaking. To come back from one long-term injury and sustain another, almost immediately after returning, is one of the toughest things I think I’ll go through.

“That said, I’ve massively built up my resilience and mental strength, no matter how tough it has been. When things are hard, you just need to keep going, and everyone at the club was there for me at any point. Little things, like that, help a lot and for me, it really helped to keep my spirits up and keep going. To get back out there on Saturday was amazing.”

Waters added: “The medical team have been unreal with me for the last two years. Obviously, I owe a lot to them for what they’ve done for me. They’ve guided me through the last two years – helping me adapt throughout, knowing what I need to do and slowly building my fitness back up. They’ve massively helped me get to the stage I am now, where I feel confident to go back out on the pitch and enjoy myself.”

Next up for Sunderland U21s is a Premier League International Cup clash against Belgian outfit Anderlecht at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday evening - a game that Waters is very much looking forward to.

He said: “It will be a really good test for the group. I think we’ve got what it takes to play against these top European sides and win. Playing at the Stadium of Light will be special for me, but we’ve got to review Saturday’s match, get back to training and be excited for Anderlecht.”

