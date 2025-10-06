Sunderland offloaded a number of players during the summer transfer window...

While much has been made of Sunderland’s incoming transfer business in recent weeks, it should also be noted that the Black Cats bid farewell to a whole host of talents over the course of the summer window.

But how have those players fared since departing the Stadium of Light; who is thriving and who is struggling to make their mark for their new club?

We’ve taken a closer look below...

Milan Aleksic

It’s been a relatively slow start for Aleksic at Polish side Cracovia, with just 95 minutes of action to his name thus far spread over three appearances. He is still yet to score or assist for his new club, but he did at least make his full debut over the weekend.

Nazariy Rusyn

Interestingly, Aleksic’s first proper bow came against Nazariy Rusyn, who was lining up for opposition Arka Gdynia. The Ukrainian has also made a fairly inauspicious start to life in Poland, drawing a blank in each of his first five outings.

Adil Aouchiche

Aouchiche has been a regular for Aberdeen this season, and registered his first goal for the Scottish Premiership outfit in a 4-0 trouncing of Dundee over the weekend. That victory was the Dons’ first in the league this season, and they currently find themselves rooted to the foot of the table.

Alan Browne

Having completed a deadline day loan to Middlesbrough, the Republic of Ireland international has found himself catapulted into another Championship promotion bid. Five appearances so far for Browne, but just one start.

Tommy Watson

Watson is being slowly and carefully introduced into the first team picture at Brighton and Hove Albion, but the early signs are that he could go on to become a huge success on the south coast. Across two EFL Cup outings, he has registered a goal and three assists, and it surely won’t be long before he is handed a Premier League debut.

Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham’s move to Borussia Dortmund is becoming a point of some contention amongst members of the German media. After a relatively underwhelming start to life on the continent, there are those who have questioned the wisdom of his big money switch, and there is a widespread belief that he is still yet to realise anything close to his best form. How things pan out, only time will tell...

Nectar Triantis

By contrast, Triantis is absolutely thriving at MLS outfit Minnesota United. The midfielder marked his debut with a goal from the halfway line and an assist, and he has followed up that stunning introduction with another screamer and an assist in his last two outings. In total, he has four goal contributions in four appearances, and really looks to have found his stride.

Niall Huggins

Signed for Wycombe Wanderers by Mike Dodds, who has since parted company with the club, Huggins has made a handful of appearances so far, and will be bidding to get as many minutes under his belt as possible over the coming months after a series of injury setbacks.

Patrick Roberts

Five games into his Birmingham City career, and Roberts is already endearing himself greatly to his new fanbase. The winger bagged his first goal in a 1-1 draw against Wrexham over the weekend, and looks to be making a really decent impact in the Midlands.

Luis Hemir

Not much to report, really. Hemir is still yet to make his senior debut for Portuguese side Moreirense after having completed a summer loan switch.

Pierre Ekwah

Ekwah’s summer has been a messy one. The midfielder - seemingly against his will - completed a permanent move to AS Saint-Etienne, went on strike after making it clear that he didn’t want to play for the French second tier outfit, and according to Foot Mercato, his contract has now been terminated. ASSE have not confirmed that news, however, but if and when they do, presumably, he will once again be on the hunt for a new club.

Matty Young

The promising young stopper is back at Salford City for another loan stint, and has nailed down the number one jersey at the Peninsula Stadium. Just the one clean sheet so far, but his stock continues to rise.

Jenson Seelt

And finally, Seelt has found himself on the periphery of the first team at VfB Wolfsburg, and has registered just five minutes of senior action thus far.

