Sunderland have been linked with a potential Marc Guiu reunion in the new year

The chances of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu returning to Sunderland this January are “very slim”, but it is impossible to fully rule out a deal, according to The Echo’s chief writer Phil Smith.

The Spaniard spent 26 days on loan in the North East earlier this season, but was recalled by his parent club after Liam Delap suffered a hamstring injury. Since then, he has slowly played his way into Enzo Maresca’s plans in West London, and was handed a start against the Black Cats on Saturday afternoon.

But with Delap expected to be back in contention to feature against Wolves in the Carabao Cup in midweek, there are still questions to be answered over Guiu’s long-term future with Chelsea.

To that end, Regis Le Bris was asked about the possibility of a return to Sunderland in a press conference last week, but gave a relatively non-committal answer on the subject. He said: "Too early to say. The problem for him is he's played for Sunderland and Chelsea, so if he has to go on loan it's only for Sunderland, so it might be the only choice but it's up to us to decide. At the minute we have good strikers and we don't need anything at the minute...

“I really liked the relationship with him. You can feel that he's really coachable. He wants to learn, he wants to develop himself and he wants to connect with people. So, I really appreciated this part of his personality. But his fitness level wasn't good at that moment. So, the main part was to give him the opportunity to train with the squad, work in the gym. And we worked for Chelsea because I believe that now he's ready. But it wasn't the case with us. He's a really good footballer, really committed, complete forward, who can run in behind, hold the ball, defend really well and counter-press really strong. A good forward."

What are the chances of Marc Guiu re-signing for Sunderland in January?

Discussing Guiu on the latest episode of The Roar podcast, brought to you by the Sunderland Echo, when asked if he thought the Black Cats needed to bring Guiu back to the club, SAFC writer James Copley said: “Well, the irony is, of course, that if Guiu hadn't been recalled, then we probably wouldn't have signed [Brian] Brobbey and he wouldn't have done that [provided an assist] at Stamford Bridge... it's just backwards sometimes how football works. You couldn't write some of the scripts that we see. I don't feel personally at the moment that there's any need for Mark Guiu to come back to Sunderland. He's a player I actually quite like. I thought he did all right for Sunderland. He's obviously very young, very promising, and I did think he struggled up against Sunderland's centre-backs, who handled them pretty well, to be honest, on Saturday.

“You know, you always want to add goals to your team. You want to add options. You want to try and improve the team. But for me, I don't think it's necessary in January. And I suspect he'll probably stay with Chelsea, to be honest. I thought it was a big vote of confidence from [Enzo Maresca], wasn't it, to put him in. He might not have cemented his place in the team, but it's quite clear that they rate him quite highly, the amount he's played in Europe. So, for him to get a first Premier League start - he came on against Nottingham Forest as well - it's quite clear that they're planning on using him.

“However, Chelsea just tend to drop money like it's going out of fashion, don't they? So, if they decide to buy somebody in January, he might find himself out on loan again. But I think it's good that the clubs have got a decent relationship in Sunderland and handled that situation well. I don't know what Phil thinks, but at this moment, I can't see it unless somebody gets injured. Unfortunately, I don't see the need for him.”

Phil Smith continued: “The big thing at the moment is Delap’s back in full training this week. So, that, I think, is the reason why you’re seeing Maresca and Le Bris not completely rule it out. Because the reality is that I think he [Guiu] is currently playing the Delap role, right? So, in three weeks' time, he might be back to getting no minutes. And from Sunderland, Le Bris likes him. Why would you sit here now and say, ‘Oh, we don't want to get you back?’ You know, that's not happening. Because if Brobbey’s hamstring goes or Isidor is out for a while or something, then it might make sense.

“Right now, I would say it has a very, very slim chance because Sunderland have got three strikers who they rate. They're all their own players. So, they don't want to bring a loanee in to kind of play ahead of these guys. So, I just can't see it happening. But there is a very definite reason why nobody is publicly ruled out. And that's because the reality is if Delap comes back and hits the ground running, Guiu is going to be back to square one, which is the whole point of why he came to Sunderland in the first place. So, it's not one you can draw a line through

“At the moment, I would say it's very, very slim. Because at the moment, I don't think Sunderland have got any appetite to bring in a loanee to stop these guys they've got at the moment getting minutes...

“And to be honest, he was a nuisance in the first 10, 15 minutes on Saturday, but the thing is, he's in that team as a point of difference for Chelsea in terms of his physicality and his aerial ability, and unfortunately for him, he was up against Dan Ballard. So, in some ways, it was a bad game for him to try and make an impressionn, because Ballard just did a Dan Ballard, really. He just headed everything, kicked everything, just dominated.”

