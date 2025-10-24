Sunderland face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has refused to give a concrete verdict on Marc Guiu’s future amid ongoing speculation linking him with a potential return to Sunderland in January.

The teenage striker signed for the Black Cats on a season-long agreement during the summer transfer window, but was recalled early by his parent club after Liam Delap suffered an injury. Since then, the Spaniard has been touted for a possible loan move to Wearside in the new year, despite featuring more regularly for Chelsea in recent weeks.

And speaking in a press conference ahead of a meeting between the two clubs at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Maresca provided a non-committal answer on Guiu’s future when asked, as well as admitting that the starlet had initially underwhelmed him in training when he came back from the North East.

What has Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said about former Sunderland loanee Marc Guiu?

Addressing Guiu’s situation, Maresca said: “Marc is a typical number nine, physically strong, he's a box player. Again, he's [born in] ‘06, he can improve and he can do many things better. We are working with him every day to help him. As I said many times, he's going to play games with us...

“We had a chat with Marc two weeks ago. I told him that the way he was training I didn't like, and he needs to change. He changed and he got a chance. He was not training well. In all the ways. That's why young players are sometimes one way or the other way, so you need to go slowly with them. But since we chat, he’s top, he’s fantastic. He's working very good.” When asked if he now felt that Guiu was ready to start a Premier League match, Maresca responded: “Absolutely, yes. He's ready to start.”

The Italian was then quizzed on the possibility of the forward returning to Sunderland, answering: “Oh my God, we are in October! I don't know. I don't know. I don't know also because in football, things can change very quick for everyone - for players, for managers, for everyone. So it's very difficult to say.”

What has Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris said about Marc Guiu?

Unsurprisingly, Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris was also asked about the possibility of Guiu returning during his press conference on Thursday, stating: "[It is] Too early to say. The problem for him is he's played for Sunderland and Chelsea, so if he has to go on loan it's only for Sunderland, so it might be the only choice but it's up to us to decide.

"At the minute we have good strikers and we don't need anything at the minute. Brian [Brobbey] is working really well. He didn't get an opportunity to start and he connected with the squad a bit late, so when you don't start with the squad it's a bit more difficult to find your references with your teammates. But I'm happy and pleased with his behaviour and I have no doubt about his ability to help the squad."

Le Bris nevertheless made clear his admiration of Guiu and believes that Chelsea are benefiting from the work he did during his weeks on Wearside. He added: “I really liked the relationship with him.

"You can feel that he's really coachable. He wants to learn, he wants to develop himself and he wants to connect with people. So, I really appreciated this part of his personality. But his fitness level wasn't good at that moment. So, the main part was to give him the opportunity to train with the squad, work in the gym. And we worked for Chelsea because I believe that now he's ready. But it wasn't the case with us. He's a really good footballer, really committed, complete forward, who can run in behind, hold the ball, defend really well and counter-press really strong. A good forward."

