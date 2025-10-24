Sunderland are set for a big injury boost over the next few weeks

Régis Le Bris has revealed that Romaine Mundle is now ‘very close’ to making his Sunderland comeback.

Mundle has endured a frustrating recent spell at Sunderland, returning from a serious hamstring injury for the play-off campaign but then suffering a recurrence during the club’s pre-season trip to Portugal. While the winger needs a longer period of time to build up to full fitness, he has been given the all clear from a specialist to move into the final stages of his recovery.

It’s therefore realistic that he could be back in contention after the November international break, which would be a huge boost to the Black Cats ahead of AFCON in December when a number of wide players will depart to represent their countries.

Le Bris said: “Any player wants to be in the squad and the injury in Portugal was really disappointing for him because he worked really hard in the summer to be at his best level. He is really close, now. He had his last appointment with the specialist about his injury and he was given the green light. So he should be connected with the squad within a couple of weeks.

“It's really important [to be careful] and avoid a reinjury but this is what the surgery was designed for. Conservative treatment was an option but because he had a second injury, the staff decided it was the best option to go for surgery. The feedback from that surgery was really positive, so he should be stronger. So now it is just a question of confidence and he will need maybe two weeks to be 100%.”

The Sunderland team and injury news ahead of Chelsea clash

Earlier in his press conference, Le Bris revealed that Omar Alderete would miss Saturday’s game at Chelsea due to concussion.

Alderete has featured in every Premier League game so far this season since making his debut on opening day from the bench against West Ham United, but will be absent from the squad at Stamford Bridge. Le Bris said that this is his only fresh injury concern for the game. Alderete is also a doubt to face Everton at the Stadium of Light a week on Monday night.

Le Bris said: “The only one [injury concern]. is Omar - he is under concussions protocols. He is having daily assessments - we’ll keep monitoring him. We will see if he can make Everton.”

Reinildo is on standby to come back into the starting XI having served his three-game suspension for a red card picked up against Aston Villa. Leo Hjelde, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Mundle remain sidelined with injury. Like Mundle, Cirkin and Hjelde are around a week or so away from resuming full training.

Le Bris also allayed any fears that Noah Sadiki would miss the game having struggled again with his ankle in the latter stages of the 2-0 win over Wolves. Sadiki had been a doubt for the game after suffering an ankle sprain while on international duty with DR Congo, but has trained fully this week and is available for selection.

Le Bris said: “He recovered really quickly. I was a bit worried after the game against Wolves but he has trained fully this week. He is young, flexible, and ready to play.”

