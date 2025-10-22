Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has lost his place in the XI at the start of the Premier League season

Régis Le Bris has urged Anthony Patterson to use his time out of the Sunderland team to improve and be ready for his opportunity if and when it comes this season.

Patterson has just one Carabao Cup appearance to his name this season, after the Black Cats recruited Robin Roefs from NEC Nijmegen in the summer. Roefs has made a spectacular impact on Wearside, keeping four clean sheets in his first eight league games and producing some of the best individual statistics in the division.

While his lack of minutes will be a source of frustration, Le Bris believes that Patterson has time firmly on his side. Though currently out of the side, the 25-year-old has well over 150 appearances to his name and so is far beyond many goalkeepers of his age.

Le Bris feels this period, even if disappointing, can benefit his career as a whole.

“The goalkeeper’s position is a bit different to anywhere else on the pitch," Le Bris said.

"It is a maybe a bit similar for the centre-halves as well, because you really need an injury to be able to come back into the game if you are not starting. The same is probably true of a goalkeeper. In the other positions, you can sub easily, but that doesn’t really happen with a goalkeeper. If you are a striker, then you will probably get chances in games. The position for a number two goalkeeper is a bit different. So, for Anthony, I think the reality at the minute is really clear for him. I think that is important because we all know the situation.

"He remains really positive," Le Bris added.

"He played a lot last season and the season before that, so his role is a bit different now. But he can learn. That is what he has to do. The goalkeeper’s life is a bit longer than most other players – they tend to play until they are a bit older – so you have time. You can enjoy a new situation and learn behind a really strong goalkeeper, with different qualities. If Robin is better in one area, then maybe he can help Patto to become better in that part of his game. Then, later in his career – and maybe this season, because we don’t know what might happen – he can be ready to be competitive.”

Le Bris: Talbi's versatility can be key

Régis Le Bris has praised Chemsdine Talbi's increasing versatility at Sunderland after his strong performance off the bench against Wolves.

The winger helped relieve some of the pressure as Sunderland held out for a crucial clean sheet on Saturday, and played a key part in putting the result beyond doubt when he assisted Ladislav Krejčí's stoppage-time own goal. It marked the latest in a strong run of cameos for Talbi, who appears to be growing in confidence at Premier League level.

"Yeah, it's a journey, and we need versatile players according to different scenarios, different opponents, different problems," Le Bris said.

"Maybe we can start with one option but we know that with our subs, we can manage different options with another system, another position, and if someone comes in, he can help on the right or the left, being always positive for the squad.

"So I think at this level, you need that. And Chems can play in 4-4-2, on the right or the left, in a back five as a wing-back, in 5-4-1 as a winger. So we have different options, and I think when we [they] are on the bench, we can manage according to the problem we have, the opportunity we could have, because the end of the game was like that. We blocked the defence against counter-attacks, so we needed threats, and when Chems came in, and Eli as well, we knew that they have this ability to run over 30, 40, 50 metres, and it was the case for the second goal."