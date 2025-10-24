Sunderland and Chelsea resume their Premier League campaigns at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.
Both Régis Le Bris and Enzo Maresca have a number of injury concerns to contend with - here’s all the latest team and injury news as we have it..
1. Omar Alderete - out
Alderete will miss the game after sustaining a concussion in the 2-0 win over Wolves. Sunderland hope he will be back to face Everton. | Sunderland's Omar Alderete. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
2. Noah Sadiki - doubt
Sadiki returned to Wearside early from international duty with DR Congo after suffering an ankle sprain, but was able to start against Wolves. He was in discomfort at the end of that game but has trained this week and is ready to face Chelsea. | Chris Fryatt
3. Malo Gusto - suspended
Gusto was sent off for two bookable offences against Nottingham Forest last week, and so serves his one-game suspension here. Played in midfield at the City Ground, a position where Chelsea have been boosted significantly by the return of Enzo Fernandez agains Ajax in midweek. | Getty Images
4. Reinildo - available
Reinildo is available again after serving a three-match suspension for a red card against Aston Villa. Will return for the trip to Chelsea. | AFP via Getty Images