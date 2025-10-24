The Chelsea and Sunderland team and injury news with 12 ruled out and key man returning

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 24th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST

Sunderland are back in Premier League action when they face Chelsea on Saturday

Sunderland and Chelsea resume their Premier League campaigns at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Both Régis Le Bris and Enzo Maresca have a number of injury concerns to contend with - here’s all the latest team and injury news as we have it..

Alderete will miss the game after sustaining a concussion in the 2-0 win over Wolves. Sunderland hope he will be back to face Everton.

1. Omar Alderete - out

Alderete will miss the game after sustaining a concussion in the 2-0 win over Wolves. Sunderland hope he will be back to face Everton. | Sunderland's Omar Alderete. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Sadiki returned to Wearside early from international duty with DR Congo after suffering an ankle sprain, but was able to start against Wolves. He was in discomfort at the end of that game but has trained this week and is ready to face Chelsea.

2. Noah Sadiki - doubt

Sadiki returned to Wearside early from international duty with DR Congo after suffering an ankle sprain, but was able to start against Wolves. He was in discomfort at the end of that game but has trained this week and is ready to face Chelsea. | Chris Fryatt

Gusto was sent off for two bookable offences against Nottingham Forest last week, and so serves his one-game suspension here. Played in midfield at the City Ground, a position where Chelsea have been boosted significantly by the return of Enzo Fernandez agains Ajax in midweek.

3. Malo Gusto - suspended

Gusto was sent off for two bookable offences against Nottingham Forest last week, and so serves his one-game suspension here. Played in midfield at the City Ground, a position where Chelsea have been boosted significantly by the return of Enzo Fernandez agains Ajax in midweek. | Getty Images

Reinildo is available again after serving a three-match suspension for a red card against Aston Villa. Will return for the trip to Chelsea.

4. Reinildo - available

Reinildo is available again after serving a three-match suspension for a red card against Aston Villa. Will return for the trip to Chelsea. | AFP via Getty Images

