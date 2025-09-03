Sunderland reportedly made “concrete moves” to sign Fiorentina defender Eddy Kouadio this summer

Sunderland made “concrete moves” to sign Fiorentina defender Eddy Kouadio during the summer transfer window, and in doing so forced the Italian club to double down on their plans for the player’s future, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been credited with an interest in the promising talent for some time, with an update from Africa Foot suggesting that discussions had already begun over a potential transfer earlier in year, and that sporting director Kristjaan Speakman was eager to finalise a deal before the end of last season.

Ultimately, of course, nothing came to fruition, but links re-emerged during the summer window. As per continental publication La Nazione, as relayed by LaViola, Sunderland still retained an interest in Kouadio as recently as mid-August.

FiorentinaNews now back up those claims, stating that the Black Cats even went as far as to launch “concrete moves” for the teenager, but were thwarted after their interest forced head coach Stefano Pioli into considering Kouadio’s role in his squad. Indeed, in recent days, Pioli took the decision to bring the defender on from the bench for his Serie A debut in a clash against Torino, with his performance earning plenty of plaudits from observers.

So confident are Fiorentina in Kouadio’s development, it is claimed, that they also opted against signing former Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof. Instead, the Swede completed a deadline day switch to Aston Villa on a free transfer.

Who is reported Sunderland transfer target Eddy Kouadio?

Eddy Kouadio is a 19-year-old defender currently on the books at Fiorentina. Born in 2006, the starlet has risen through the ranks of his boyhood club’s academy system, and after an impressive pre-season during which he shone against the likes of Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, made his senior debut against Torino last weekend.

He was a frequent fixture of Fiorentina’s U20 team last term, registering 41 appearances across all competitions as both a centre-back and a right-back. Alongside his club duties, Kouadio has also been capped by Italy’s U19 set-up.

What other defensive transfer business did Sunderland conduct this summer?

Sunderland may have missed out on Kouadio, but the Black Cats still brought in an number of eye-catching defensive reinforcements this summer. At left-back experience was added in the form of ex-Atletico Madrid star Reinildo Mandava and former West Ham talent Arthur Masuaku, while on the opposite flank, Nordi Mukiele was parachuted in from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

At the heart of defence, Paraguayan international Omar Alderete was signed from La Liga outfit Getafe, and on deadline day, a deal was struck with RB Leipzig for versatile Dutch international Lutsharel Geertruida, who can operate as either a full-back, a centre-half, or at the base of midfield.

In the other direction, Jenson Seelt headed out on loan to Wolfsburg, while Niall Huggins joined League One side Wycombe Wanderers on a temporary agreement too.