Sunderland fans have overwhelmingly backed the club’s transfer window, with 98.2% happy with the business done

Sunderland supporters have delivered a resounding verdict on the club’s record-breaking summer transfer window after an ambitious £150million plus outlay under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Kristjaan Speakman, Stuart Harvey and Florent Ghisolfi.

The Black Cats secured 14 new signings and six key contract renewals, transforming Régis Le Bris’ squad ahead of their Premier League return. Among the headline arrivals was Switzerland international Granit Xhaka, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen for £17.3million and was immediately handed the captain’s armband.

Dutch striker Brian Brobbey, Brighton winger Simon Adingra, full-back Lutsharel Geertruida and goalkeeper Robin Roefs also headlined a window that demonstrated Sunderland’s intent to compete, not just survive, in the top flight.

The Echo conducted a poll asking fans whether they were happy with Sunderland’s business — and out of 4,380 votes, an overwhelming 98.2% said “yes”, with just 1.8% voting “no.” The responses revealed just how impressed supporters have been, with many calling it the most ambitious and well-planned window in the club’s modern history.

Tom Dingwall described it as “the greatest transfer window of my lifetime,” praising the “strategic, well-thought-out signings” and saying the arrival of Xhaka “felt like a real turning point.” David Keeler called it “unprecedented for Sunderland” and “absolutely outstanding,” while Tom Wilcock said the club had gone “beyond what anyone could have expected.”

For some, the approach was as impressive as the signings themselves. Danny Hall said Sunderland’s ambition stood out: “They could easily have made a token effort, accepted relegation and taken the parachute payments, but instead it feels like they’re giving it a proper go. They’ve tapped into different markets rather than just buying top Championship players.”

Andy Noble praised the “organised, structured and professional” nature of the business, adding: “Every area of the squad is stronger. No publicity stunts, just quality signings across all departments. Promotion may have come a year early, but the club are giving it their best shot.” Mike Smith agreed, calling the summer “unreal”: “The ambition has been way beyond expectations — getting elite players and strengthening smartly. Best window I can remember.”

Other fans highlighted the long-term vision. KlaSSiK said: “This summer shows the planning and foresight goes far beyond anyone’s expectations. The vision is contagious — players are buying into it, and it shows.” HilaryA added that the squad was “chosen to reflect real ambition” and said Sunderland’s recruitment had “put the club on the international stage.”

For many supporters, the window has also rekindled belief and pride in the club. Ste King said: “Every player signed clearly understands the club, the fans and the city. To stay in this league you need better players, and we’ve got them.” Richard Brettell reflected on Sunderland’s journey: “After all the torment of League One, I never thought we’d get promoted and sign players of this calibre. The feeling of being in the Premier League is overwhelming.”

Wayne Iddon praised the balance of the rebuild, saying: “We’ve signed proven Premier League players and internationals, while keeping key talents like Chris Rigg, Anthony Patterson and Luke O’Nien. We’ve established cover right across the pitch.” Jason echoed those thoughts, adding: “Best transfer window we’ve ever had. Kyril has given the club the best chance of staying up. Well done, Kyril, well done, Kristjaan, well done, Régis — we’ve got our club back.”

David Browell highlighted the work behind the scenes, saying: “When established Premier League clubs are scrambling and missing out on targets, Sunderland have been organised and nailed every deal. Incredible work from the whole team.” And Andrew Ingram summed up the general mood perfectly, calling it “undoubtedly the best transfer window in Sunderland’s history — 10 out of 10.”

With 98.2% of fans overwhelmingly backing the club’s business, Sunderland head into the season with optimism not seen on Wearside for years. For supporters, the message is clear: they believe in the vision, they believe in the squad, and they believe the club is finally back on the right track.