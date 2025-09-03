Sunderland defender Omar Alderete has been speaking about his recent transfer ahead of Paraguay’s World Cup qualification bid

Sunderland defender Omar Alderete has expressed his gratitude at having secured a move to the Stadium of Light this summer ahead of Paraguay’s bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The centre-back joined the Black Cats from Getafe last month, and has made an instant impact on Wearside, featuring in all three of his side’s Premier League outings so far this season, including two consecutive starts against Burnley and Brentford.

After an eye-catching start to life in red and white, Alderete has now jetted off on international duty with his home country, and is hoping to help rubber stamp Paraguay’s spot at next summer’s World Cup in North America. At the time of writing, La Albirroja lie fifth in their continental qualifying table, with six nations set to automatically book a place in the tournament. They are also six points clear of seventh-placed Venezuela, meaning that a positive result against either Ecuador or Peru in the coming days would see them over the line.

What has Omar Alderete said about his transfer to Sunderland amid World Cup qualification hopes?

And speaking ahead of that pivotal double header, Alderete has expressed his happiness at having sealed a switch to Sunderland, and the Premier League writ large. In an interview with local media, he said: “I'm in a good moment. At a great level, and that's why this moment is happening, I think.

“I think I've already said it, that I've always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. Thank God it happened now. Now I have to fulfill another dream, which is to go to the World Cup.”

When asked how he was feeling ahead of Paraguay’s upcoming qualifiers, he added: “Very well, thank God. Happy and eager to get there... I think that with every process you start, you dream of it in the end. Sometimes things go badly, sometimes they improve, but I think that with every challenge we embark on, we start by thinking positively.”

What did Omar Alderete say after signing for Sunderland?

Speaking after he put pen to paper on a four-year deal in the North East last month, Alderete said: “I’m feeling great about signing for this great team, so I’m really happy. I’m looking forward to my first experience in the Premier League – it’s a great challenge for me. I know it’s a historic club, and when they told me there was an opportunity, I was excited about coming here. It’s always important to have the support of the people, and I’m going to give it my all on the pitch.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are delighted to welcome Omar to Sunderland. He’s a player with extensive experience in European club football and at the international level. It was important for us to identify and add a left-sided centre back for the group, and ensure the profile was aligned to our game model. In Omar, we have an aggressive and athletic player who can move the ball efficiently in possession. He’s connected to our story and where we want to go, and naturally excited about the opportunity to play in the Premier League.”