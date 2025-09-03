Wycombe Wanderers announced Niall Huggins’ loan move from Sunderland with a cheeky social media post

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wycombe Wanderers couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at Sunderland after announcing the loan signing of Niall Huggins on deadline day.

The League One side unveiled Huggins as their third signing of the day with a social post reading: “Sunderland ➡️ Our House” — a clear nod to comments made by former Wycombe defender Darius Charles back in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After scoring the winner against Sunderland at Adams Park, Charles famously declared: “They came here with a presence, and I just wanted to let them know that this is our house, so you play by our rules. This is Wycombe, at Adams Park, and we are who we are.”

Huggins, 23, has joined Wycombe on loan for the rest of the 2025-26 season as he bids to rebuild his match sharpness following an 18-month injury layoff. The defender made his first competitive appearance since December 2023 during Sunderland’s recent Carabao Cup clash with Huddersfield Town. The full-back will now link up with former Sunderland coach Mike Dodds at Adams Park, where Wycombe are looking to climb the table after a difficult start.

Kristjaan Speakman praised Huggins’ determination, saying: “After performing well in our team, Niall’s had an incredibly difficult 18 months, and I know I speak for players, coaches, and supporters alike when I say that it’s great to see him back in action. He’s worked tirelessly to return, and this loan represents an excellent opportunity for him to play regularly throughout the upcoming campaign.”

Wycombe boss Dodds added: “I'm really keen on Niall as a player and we're really pleased to bring him here to give us extra competition down the right-hand side. He's a great lad, he works hard and has battled back from injury so he's ready to make a big impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of Football Strategy & Data Intelligence at Wycombe Wanderers, Tom Stockwell, also praised the move, highlighting Huggins’ versatility and energy as key attributes Wycombe plan to utilise this season. He said: "Niall is a top footballer who can play in multiple positions, shapes and systems.

“We mainly see him operating at right and left back, but he gives us the flexibility to change in-game with his versatility. With high energy and intensity, Niall will give us drive to carry us out the defensive shape and into attack."

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

In other transfer news, Alan Browne has completed a season-long loan move to Middlesbrough and says the chance to be closer to home and help a “massive club” fight for Premier League promotion was too good to turn down.

The 30-year-old midfielder departs Sunderland after making 23 appearances last season, playing his part as the Black Cats secured promotion back to the top flight. But with opportunities expected to be limited under Régis Le Bris this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Browne says the move to Teesside made sense for a number of reasons. Speaking to the club’s media team after signing, Browne admitted his first emotion was relief: “Yeah, probably relief more than anything,” he said when asked for his initial reaction to joining Middlesbrough.

Browne explained why the move felt right for him at this stage of his career: “Well, I think for obvious reasons. It's close to home where I am at the moment. I've got a young family, so that was always going to make the move easy and it's a massive club.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“It's a Premier League club if we're being honest and that's what I'm going to try to help get the club back to. They've made an amazing start so far, some good individual players. I had a brief chat with the manager who talked me into it as well.” Browne admitted he has been keeping up with Middlesbrough’s early-season form: “I watch the highlights every weekend, but I didn't get a chance to watch a full game. Hopefully that'll come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Republic of Ireland international, who spent a decade at Preston North End before joining Sunderland last summer, says that experience shaped his entire career: “Oh, it was brilliant. I went from a boy to a man basically. It was life-changing for me at the time and I just grew as a person and a player throughout my years there and gained a lot of experience, which hopefully I can bring to the fort this club.”