Sunderland have 31 senior players battling for 25 Premier League spots after a busy summer transfer window

Sunderland are preparing to submit their official 25-man Premier League squad list following the closure of the summer transfer window, but with 31 senior players currently on the books, Régis Le Bris faces some difficult decisions before the registration deadline.

Under Premier League rules, each club can name a maximum of 25 senior players for the campaign. Of those, at least eight must meet the ‘homegrown player’ criteria. A player qualifies as homegrown if they were registered with an English or Welsh club for three full seasons before their 21st birthday.

For Sunderland, key first-team figures such as Dan Neil, Dan Ballard, Anthony Patterson, Romaine Mundle, Luke O'Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Trai Hume and Simon Moore all qualify as homegrown players. Fringe options, including Joe Anderson, Ian Poveda, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Jay Matete and Leo Hjelde, also fit the criteria if needs be.

Under-21 players – defined this season as those born on or after January 1, 2004 – do not need to be registered and can feature at any time. For Sunderland, this includes Noah Sadiki, Milan Aleksic, Harrison Jones, Chemsdine Talbi, Chris Rigg and Eliezer Mayenda.

However, following an ambitious summer recruitment drive, Sunderland now have 31 senior players competing for 25 spots, with several fringe players set for disappointment when the Black Cats come to submit their list. The full senior list currently stands as:

Senior players at Sunderland: Anthony Patterson, Simon Moore, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Robin Roefs, Artur Masuaku, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Ballard, Timothée Pembele, Trai Hume, Luke O'Nien, Aji Alese, Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo Mandava, Leo Hjelde, Zak Johnson, Joe Anderson, Lutsharel Geertruida, Dan Neil, Abdoullah Ba, Habib Diarra, Jay Matete, Enzo Le Fée, Granit Xhaka, Ahmed Abdullahi, Simon Adingra, Wilson Isidor, Brian Brobbey, Ian Poveda, Romaine Mundle, and Bertrand Traoré.

With some international transfer markets still open, Sunderland may look to trim the squad further in the coming days. Fringe players such as Ian Poveda, Abdoullah Ba, Timothée Pembele and others could yet leave before overseas deadlines close, with their inclusion in the 25-man squad list unlikely. The Premier League registration deadline will require the Black Cats to finalise their squad soon, with any remaining decisions expected in the coming days.

Predicted Sunderland 25-man Premier League squad: Anthony Patterson, Simon Moore, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Robin Roefs, Artur Masuaku, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Ballard, Trai Hume, Zak Johnson, Luke O'Nien, Aji Alese, Nordi Mukiele, Reinildo Mandava, Leo Hjelde, Lutsharel Geertruida, Dan Neil, Habib Diarra, Enzo Le Fée, Granit Xhaka, Ahmed Abdullahi, Simon Adingra, Wilson Isidor, Brian Brobbey, Romaine Mundle, and Bertrand Traoré.

U21s players who don’t have to be named on 25-man squad: Noah Sadiki, Milan Aleksic, Harrison Jones, Chemsdine Talbi, Chris Rigg and Eliezer Mayenda.

Predicted players who will miss out: Leo Hjelde, Ian Poveda, Abdoullah Ba, Timothee Pembele, Joe Anderson, Jay Matete.