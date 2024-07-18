Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are considering a move to bolster their defensive ranks at the Academy of Light

The Echo has learned Sunderland are weighing up a potential contract offer to former Everton man Edward Jones.

The 19-year-old defender was released by the Goodison Park club at the end of last season. Jones, however, has now joined Sunderland’s youth squads on their joint trip to Italy this pre-season on a trial basis.

Sunderland’s under-21s team face friendlies against Hellas Verona’s youth team and Bologna's senior team. The under-18s play their counterparts from Inter Milan and Atalanta with Jones part of the group having spent time at West Brom on trial last May.

The centre-back, who came up through the youth ranks at Everton before his eventual release, featured 12 times in the Premier League 2 alongside 23 appearances in the under-18s equivalent during his stay at the club. Jones was handed a one-year professional deal by Everton last summer but was released by the Premier League club 12 months later.