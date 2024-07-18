Transfer news: Sunderland considering move for former Everton and West Brom free agent
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Echo has learned Sunderland are weighing up a potential contract offer to former Everton man Edward Jones.
The 19-year-old defender was released by the Goodison Park club at the end of last season. Jones, however, has now joined Sunderland’s youth squads on their joint trip to Italy this pre-season on a trial basis.
Sunderland’s under-21s team face friendlies against Hellas Verona’s youth team and Bologna's senior team. The under-18s play their counterparts from Inter Milan and Atalanta with Jones part of the group having spent time at West Brom on trial last May.
The centre-back, who came up through the youth ranks at Everton before his eventual release, featured 12 times in the Premier League 2 alongside 23 appearances in the under-18s equivalent during his stay at the club. Jones was handed a one-year professional deal by Everton last summer but was released by the Premier League club 12 months later.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.