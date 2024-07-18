Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Browne became the club’s second summer signing last week

Alan Browne is hoping to make his Sunderland debut this weekend.

Browne joined the club last week following the expiration of his contract at Preston North End and while that meant he is inevitably a little bit behind those who have been in the building from day one of pre-season, he says the intensity of the sessions in Costa Blanca and some individual top-up work means he is quickly catching up.

He should be able to feature at least in part either against Nottingham Forest or CD Eldense at the Pinatar Arena this weekend. "I'm probably a wee bit behind the rest of the lads and where I would like to be, but I’m making good progress now and I should hopefully be involved in one of the games,” Browne told The Echo.

“With the move and everything, there's been a lot to sort at home but I've been in for a week or so and these sessions out here are tough sessions and I can feel my fitness really building now. I've settled in from day one, with players and staff. They're all good people and it just makes it that bit easier for you.”

Browne adds welcome depth to Sunderland’s midfield options and though he played a variety of different roles for Preston, both he and the club are clear that it’s in the heart of midfielder where he will play the bulk of the football for the Black Cats. While he likes to get forward and break into the box, he also says he enjoys the challenge of playing holding midfield and that will be a useful skill for new head coach Régis Le Bris even if the team often plays primarily with two number eights - a role which Browne will generally play. “That versatility can play in your favour and other times it can play against you a little bit,” Browne said.

“My preferred position is probably in midfield and as an eight, though I do like playing holding midfield and as a ten as well. I can do a job pretty much anywhere, I think I've played pretty much everywhere apart from goalkeeper at Preston. I'm fine with that, though obviously you don't want to be outside your preferred position for too long.

“We've had those conversations before I signed, the club understand my preference and they agree with that as well. It just adds value that I can play a few different positions. They want me to play central midfield and I want to play there, but obviously if there are injuries etc along the way then I'm more than happy to do the job for my team.”