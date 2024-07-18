Sunderland defender offers encouraging injury update from pre-season camp
Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt admits he is a long road to recovery but says his rehabilitation from a major knee injury is going well.
Seelt, who was ruled for between six to ninth months following the 4-2 defeat to Southampton in March, is with the first-team squad in Spain as they step up their preparations for the new Championship season. The 21-year-old is not expected to be back in competitive action until later this year but believes he can return stronger than ever.
"Yeah, it's a long process for me," he told safc.com.
"To be honest, it's going well at the moment. It's an injury with its ups and downs. You wake up and you pain in the inside of the knee and other days, it's the outside of the knee and you're asking questions: how is it possible? But obviously, it's major surgery so it's not weird that you're feeling several things but the most important thing is that I'm making progress week by week. The physios are really satisfied with my progression so I just take it how it is and just try to come back as soon as it's strong enough.
"When I come back I want to play a lot more than last season. I have to wait and see how I come back and how I feel but I don't doubt my qualities and I think when I come back I can be physically stronger. I'm feeling strong so I just hope that when I come back to get in the starting XI as soon as possible and make it a nice season."
Seelt made 17 Championship appearances before his injury last season.
