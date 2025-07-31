Sunderland look set to continue their busy summer recruitment drive with a deal for Chelsea starlet Marc Guiu

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea striker Marc Guiu on loan, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Reports emerged earlier in the week suggesting that the former Barcelona youth player was a target for the Black Cats, with the likes of Leeds United and RB Leipzig also touted as admirers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it would appear that Regis Le Bris’ side have won the race for Guiu’s signature, with Romano stating that an agreement is now in place over a temporary deal, with no option-to-buy clause attached.

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer pursuit of Marc Guiu?

Writing on X on Thursday afternoon, Romano said: “Sunderland agree deal to sign Marc Guiu on loan from Chelsea, here we go! Deal in place for straight loan, no buy option clause as Guiu remains part of Chelsea long term plans. Salary covered by SAFC as he’ll be an important striker for Le Bris plans.”

Other sources had previously suggested that Chelsea would prefer a loan destination closer to London for the 19-year-old, due to the fact that his family is still based in the capital, but it would appear that any such obstacles - if they did exist - have since been cleared.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie corroborated Romano’s update, stating: “Sunderland have reached agreement with Chelsea for striker Marc Guiu. The 19yo has agreed to a season-long loan deal, as per our exclusive yesterday. Ex-Barca kid Guiu has been given the green light to travel to Wearside for a medical.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Who is Sunderland transfer target Marc Guiu?

Guiu is a 19-year-old striker who has been on the books at Chelsea for a year, having signed from boyhood club Barcelona last summer. The Blues activated a release clause worth around £5 million to lure him to Stamford Bridge, and since then, he been predominantly used in European competition. Seven of his 16 first team outings last season came in the Europa Conference League, and over the course of those continental outings he scored six goals. Prior to leaving Barca, his seven first team appearances in Catalonia yielded two goals, including a dramatic strike on his debut that sealed a 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

While his smattering of senior appearances makes for a relatively small sample size, Guiu has been praised for his physicality in leading the line, as well as his willingness to press from the front and his clinical finishing.

Speaking about his player earlier this year, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said: “Marc is improving a lot, to be honest. He is doing fantastic. Day after day he is more ready for that kind of game. Sometimes the decision I take is because I see something. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s not. But Marc, day after day, is more ready.”