Sunderland are being linked with a potential move for Burnley winger Manuel Benson

Sunderland target Manuel Benson is “about to leave” current club Burnley, according to reports.

The Black Cats were initially linked with the Belgian winger last week, courtesy of an update from Daily Express journalist Charlie Gordon. In a post on social media, the reporter claimed that Regis Le Bris’ side held a “concrete interest” in the wide man, alongside Championship rivals Leeds United and Norwich City.

It is understood that Benson is eager to seek regular first team football in the closing weeks of the transfer window, having fallen down the pecking order somewhat at Turf Moor.

Now, in a fresh report, Sacha Tavolieri claims that the 27-year-old is primed for an exit from his current club, and that Sunderland are still amongst those chasing his signature.

Writing on social media, the journalist said: “Manuel Benson about to leave Burnley this summer! Talks on a permanent move are currently taking place with huge interest of Leeds United. Sunderland and Norwich City (if Jonathan Rowe leaves the club...) also on it. Personal terms won't be a problem. Wait and see...”

In particular, Leeds are understood to be heavily interested in signing a winger over the remainder of the transfer window following the departure of Crysencio Summerville for Premier League outfit West Ham.

Indeed, Daniel Farke’s men have been linked with both Sunderland talisman Jack Clarke and Norwich star Jonathan Rowe in recent days, but whether they now pivot their interest towards Benson remains to be seen.

At the time of writing, there is no indication as to how much Burnley would demand in terms of a transfer fee before sanctioning the attacker’s departure.