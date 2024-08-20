Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nectar Triantis was taken off during Sunderland U21s draw with Newcastle on Monday

Sunderland U21s manager Graeme Murty has delivered a non-committal update on Nectar Triantis’ fitness after the Australian was forced off with an injury during the Black Cats’ late 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on Monday evening.

Triantis started the first Premier League 2 game of the new campaign in the centre of midfield, a role that he familiarised himself with during a loan spell with Hibernian last term, but was substituted in the 32nd minute and replaced by Ben Middlemas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Echo after the match, Murty admitted that the 21-year-old would need to be examined further before a call could be made on the nature or extent of his setback.

He said: “We’ll have to go and check it. He was complaining of not being able to move correctly, so rather than take a chance we’ll just sub him off. It’s really important that we have a good communication and a good liaison with the first team staff to make sure that everything is passed on properly, but the health and the well-being of the players obviously comes first. We have to make sure that we accommodate that.

“It’s unfortunate for him, because he wanted to get some minutes in, but we always emphasise to our players the importance of being the next man up, being ready to go, and I thought Middlemas came on and did well. We keep on reemphasising that any time there is a challenge like that, any time there is something that happens, it is an opportunity for someone to go and stake their claim and show how good they can be. I think all of the subs had a positive impact.”

Sunderland trailed their local rivals from the 19th minute onwards on Tyneside, and had to rely on a later equaliser from Timur Tuterov to rescue a point in their opening fixture of the new season. The Ukrainian forward had barely been on the pitch a minute before he rose highest to nod home a looping ball into the box for the Black Cats.

Murty’s side are next in action against Middlesbrough on Monday evening.