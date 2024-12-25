Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Aston Villa starlet Louie Barry.

Middlesbrough are “extremely unlikely” to make a move for reported Sunderland target Louie Barry this January, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been in superb form for League One outfit Stockport County this season, and has scored 14 goals across 21 outings since sealing a second loan switch to Edgeley Park from parent club Aston Villa over the summer.

Indeed, Barry has impressed to such an extent that Villa have taken the decision to recall him from his current stint early, with the widespread expectation being that they will look to find him another, higher profile loan destination next month. To that end, Sunderland, Leeds United, and Burnley have all been credited with an interest, as have Boro.

But a fresh update from The Northern Echo looks to have poured cold water on the prospect of Barry moving to Teesside in the coming weeks. A report from the local outlet reads: “One player who is extremely unlikely to be joining in January is Louie Barry. Boro have watched the young forward in the first half of the season but have no plans to pursue a move as things stand.” The piece goes on to state that Michael Carrick’s men “will prioritise other targets if they feel the need to strengthen the attack” this winter.

Barry initially signed for Stockport at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, netting nine times in 21 games and breaking a post-war club record by scoring in seven consecutive league outings before sustaining an injury that sidelined him for a significant portion of the season. Nevertheless, he returned in time to lift the League Two trophy with County, and rejoined the club during the summer transfer window for a second spell. Since then, he has twice won the League One Player of the Month award, as well as the EFL Young Player of the Month award for August.

Having started his youth career at West Brom, Barry - who predominantly operates as a left winger, but can play anywhere across a front three - sensationally signed for La Liga giants Barcelona in 2019. Less than a year later, however, he returned to England to sign for Villa, and has since been sent out on a series of loans to EFL sides. Alongside Stockport, the promising talent has spent time with Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, MK Dons, and Salford City.