Transfer news: Sunderland and Leeds United linked with stunning 15-goal ex-Barcelona attacker swoop

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Dec 2024, 12:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The latest transfer news sees Sunderland linked with a move for a former Barcelona hotshot...

Sunderland are one of four Championship sides fighting to sign 15-goal winger Louie Barry in January.

The Aston Villa youngster is currently on loan at Stockport County, where he has netted 15 goals so far this season for the League One team. That form has prompted speculation that the attacker will be recalled in January and sent back out on loan to the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Darren Witcoop in the Sunday Mirror claims that Louie Barry will be recalled from his loan spell with Stockport in the New Year, and will then be sent out on loan immediately to a club in the second tier. He also adds that there “four-way scrap” between the top teams in the division, including Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Burnley, and Sunderland.

Witcoop adds that all four sides “all keen” on securing a transfer that could help give them the edge in the promotion race. The 21-year-old enjoyed a stint at Barcelona before moving to Villa in 2020

Related topics:Transfer NewsSunderlandLeeds United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice