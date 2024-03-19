Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have not won in seven games with six losses and a draw since defeating Plymouth Argyle 3-1 at the Stadium of Light on February 10 under previous head coach Michael Beale.

Premier League and Championship clubs will now head into an international break with Sunderland set to return away to Cardiff City in the league on March 29.

However, before the summer transfer window, several rumours have started to circle involving Sunderland and their Championship rivals. Here, we take a look at the key headlines that you may have missed:

Newcastle United have sent scouts to watch one of Sunderland's brightest young players Chris Rigg. The Magpies remain interested in Rigg ahead of the summer and have sent scouts to watch the highly-rated England youth international against QPR. Rigg has also scored senior goals for Sunderland against Crewe Alexandra and Southampton this season. (Sunderland Echo)

Sunderland and Championship rivals Preston North End are watching FC Basel’s situation "very closely" with the future of former Liverpool man Liam Millar hanging in the balance. Millar is on loan at Deepdale this season but has also been linked with the Black Cats. (Various)

Sunderland's divisional rivals in the Championship Blackburn Rovers have issued a statement to concerned fans. Last month, the Indian government seized assets worth £7.3million from VHPL, who are the parent company of VLL which owns Rovers, which led to some fears and speculation from supporters that the club could cease to be funded properly. (Sunderland Echo)

Ex-Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch appears to have priced himself out of a coaching role at Belgian outfit Club Brugge. The Jupiler Pro League side are looking for a new manager after parting ways with Ronny Deila this week and Marsch is one of the names they have reportedly considered. (Het Laatste Nieuws)