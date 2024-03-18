Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's divisional rivals in the Championship Blackburn Rovers have issued a statement to concerned fans.

Blackburn Rovers' parent company, Venky's London Limited (VLL), have been entangled in Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited (VHPL)'s dispute with the Indian government.

Last month, the Indian government seized assets worth £7.3million from VHPL, who are the parent company of VLL which owns Rovers, which led to some fears and speculation from supporters that the club could cease to be funded properly. However, Rovers have now issued a statement.

"The owners would like to assure all Blackburn Rovers supporters and parters that the club will continue to have their full support in the short, medium and long-term," the statement, which was released on Monday evening, said.

"The ongoing court case in India is now related only to technical and procedural issues involving Venkateshswara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd (VHPL) and should have no future impact on the owners being able to continue funding the club.

"Even through the extremely challenging times of the Covid pandemic and during difficulties encountered last year, the owners have always supported the club, which will continue as and when they are required to do so.

