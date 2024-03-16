Transfer news: Leeds United 'bid' £7m for ex-Sunderland, Tottenham and Aston Villa target
Leeds United have reportedly tabled a £7millon bid for Bright Osayi-Samuel.
Sunderland were linked to Osayi-Samuel from Turkish giants Fenerbahce during last summer's transfer window but the deal didn't materialise beyond the initial speculation.
The 26-year-old Nigeria international was also reportedly the subject of interest from elsewhere with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa said to made an offer for the player. Leeds United were also said to have bid around the £8million mark, according to Fanatik, during last summer's transfer window.
However, several fresh reports have media reports have stated that Leeds United have tabled a new £7million bid for the player after last year's interest was rebuffed.
Sunderland are next in action against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday at the Stadium of Light in the Championship with Mike Dodds' side looking to avoid what would be a seventh straight loss. League rivals Leeds United play Millwall at Elland Road on Sunday.
