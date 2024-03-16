Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have reportedly tabled a £7millon bid for Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Sunderland were linked to Osayi-Samuel from Turkish giants Fenerbahce during last summer's transfer window but the deal didn't materialise beyond the initial speculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old Nigeria international was also reportedly the subject of interest from elsewhere with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa said to made an offer for the player. Leeds United were also said to have bid around the £8million mark, according to Fanatik, during last summer's transfer window.

However, several fresh reports have media reports have stated that Leeds United have tabled a new £7million bid for the player after last year's interest was rebuffed.