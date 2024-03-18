Transfer news: Newcastle United 'scout' Sunderland starlet amid Liverpool links

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have sent scouts to watch one of Sunderland's brightest young players, according to reports.

16-year-old Chris Rigg has been linked with a move to Tyneside for some time now with the youngster coming from a mixed family of both Newcastle and Sunderland fans. Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have all too been credited with an interest.

Rigg and Sunderland have an agreement in principle for the Hebburn-born player to sign professional terms when he turns 17 on June 18 - but until the deal is signed, the midfielder could be poached by clubs higher up the food chain.

Rigg's camp has taken the view that it is better to play first-team football rather than moving from the North East only to play under-21s football and potentially stagnate. Rigg was handed his first senior start for the club against Leicester City in the Championship earlier this season and has featured semi-regularly for the first-team this campaign.

However, The Chronicle has stated that Newcastle United remain interested in Rigg ahead of the summer and have sent scouts to watch the highly-rated England youth international against QPR. Rigg has also scored senior goals for Sunderland against Crewe Alexandra and Southampton this season.

Their report states: "Newcastle United senior scout Mick Tait was an interested spectator in the stands at the Stadium of Light over the weekend with the Magpies' summer transfer drive starting to gather pace."

"I don't know who is interested and who isn't interested when it comes to the whole transfer thing," interim head coach Mike Dodds said when asked about other clubs showing a willingness to sign the 16-year-old and whether Sunderland need to play Rigg to retain his services in the long-term.

"I'll be honest with you, I don't really know the whole piece around that but when you have got good players, there's always going to be interest regardless of whether it is Chris Rigg or whoever else. There's always interest but I won't pick a team based on having to play so and so because if we don't then he is leaving and going to wherever.

"If you're a young footballer, Sunderland is probably one of the most attractive clubs in the country because what they have shown is bravery and a willingness to play young players. So if you're Chris Rigg you are in the right place at the right time and what will be will be. If he leaves the club that will be his decision and if he stays at the football club the great.

"But, if you're a young footballer and Sunderland want to sign you, then I think you would be mad not to sign for the football club because they put so much trust and faith in young footballers," Dodds concluded.

