Middlesbrough have reportedly moved ahead of Sunderland in the race to sign Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo.

Amad, 21, impressed on loan at Sunderland last season, scoring 14 Championship goals, while the Black Cats were one of several clubs keeping an eye on the player's situation over the summer. That was before Amad sustained a lengthy knee injury in pre-season, which caused him to miss the first half of the campaign.

Amad, who joined Manchester United for a package worth around £34million, made his return to ten Hag's squad to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League earlier this month and was named on the bench. The attacking midfielder was brought on as a second-half substitute but could do nothing to prevent his side from slipping to a 2-1 loss.

However, Alan Nixon has stated that Boro are ‘winning the race’ to land Amad on loan, as the Championship club have offered the most money towards his wages. Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick also has close links to Manchester United having played for the club.

The 42-year-old Wallsend-born Middlesbrough boss played for the Red Devils for 12 years between 2006 and 2018 joining the coaching ranks at Old Trafford. The former England man has been in charge at Middlesbrough since 2022 with the Teessiders eyeing promotion and a potential Carabao Cup final at Wembley this season.