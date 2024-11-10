The highly-rated Sunderland midfielder continues to be linked with a big-money transfer move

Borussia Dortmund are the latest club to be linked with a move for Sunderland man Jobe Bellingham.

West Ham are also reportedly interested in the 19-year-old, with Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming the London club value the highly-rated midfielder at around £21million. Fresh reports on Sunday from Alan Nixon claim the German club have joined the Hammers in the race to sign the midfielder.

It feels highly unlikely, though, that Jobe will move anywhere this coming January Sunderland doing so well in the league under Le Bris. Indeed, the Black Cats fought off transfer interest from Crystal Palace last summer, with the former Birmingham City player agreeing to a new contract at the Stadium of Light, which will run until 2028.

Sunderland, however, may see their resolve tested in the summer, especially if they do not win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the current campaign. Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be keen on Jobe, though the player is thought to be enjoying his time on Wearside despite the links to clubs elsewhere.