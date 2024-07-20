Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in their latest pre-season friendly on Friday night

Phil Smith was reporting from the Pinatar Arena and takes you through the moments you may have missed below...

Sunlun takeover

Sunderland's travelling support rarely ceases to amaze but the Pinatar Arena made for a remarkable sight on Friday evening. Sunderland were playing Premier League opposition and yet the 3,500 capacity arena was almost entirely packed out with red-and-white supporters. The 'Sunlun takeover' song rang out once again and has rarely felt more appropriate. It was an amazing sight and another early reminder to new head coach Régis Le Bris about the size of the club he has taken on.

There were some nice surprises for those fans on the official club travel packages, too, as they were handed a free away shirt and a card signed by a player thanking them for their support

Board presence and transfer surprise

Sunderland's key boardroom players are all out here in Spain and were all at the game. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is of course present but so too is his brother (who has a seat on the board) and fellow shareholder Juan Sartori. While the key focus of the trip is for Le Bris to fully embed his playing identity into the team, there's plenty of significant talks going on off the pitch as alongside Kristjaan Speakman, the club's key power brokers plot the way forward in the summer transfer window.

There was widespread surprise when a story broke midway through the first half that Caen striker Alexandre Mendy had chosen to join the club. While he's undoubtedly a player of interest and has been in talks - and as such his preference is very significant - Sunderland are still weighing up their options and a deal is not thought to be imminent.

Transfer deal moves closer

With Matty Young having joined Salford City on loan earlier this week, Blondy Nna Noukeu's move is now even more likely to go through. Former Stoke City keeper Noukeu has been on trial since the start of pre-season and was with the team again at the Pinatar Arena on Friday night, going through the warm ups with fellow substitutes before the game and at half time. He hasn't signed but it would now be a surprise if he didn't.

Phil Smith | james Copley

Absentees absence explained

While Niall Huggins, Jenson Seelt, Abdoullah Ba and Nectar Triantis were always going to miss out on the matchday squad due to injury, there were three other outfield players in the training group not actually named in the matchday squad.

Alan Browne, Jay Matete and Luis Hemir all missed out but there's no need for any significant concern. All are simply following their own bespoke fitness programmes for a multitude of reasons. Matete is on his way back rom a series of frustrating injuries while Browne told The Echo that while he's making progress quickly, he's a little behind his team-mates due to his arrival last week.

All three were running out on one of the pitches behind the main arena last night and should be involved in some capacity against CD Eldense on Sunday. Browne told The Echo he is hopeful of making his debut, though it seems more likely to be from the bench.

Former Black Cat watches on

Nottingham Forest have their academy side out with them and so there was a familiar face watching on at the Pinatar Arena. Andy Reid has a key role in managing the transition for players between academy and first-team level at Forest, and so was a very interested spectator for this game. What a player he was, by the way.